Top 10 ‘Bachelor Nation’ Couples Who Overcame The Odds & Are Still Together

Soon fans of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise will find out whether Colton Underwood is with anybody from his season. Viewers were left on the edges of their seats during the most recent episode as frontrunner Cassie Randolph quit the show and Underwood jumped a fence and essentially quit the show as well. Luckily, the franchise does have quite a few success stories and here are the top 10 couples who have beat the breakup odds and built a lasting future together.

Of course, the original Bachelorette couple needs to top the list. Trista and Ryan Sutter wed in a magnificent televised wedding after they fell in love in her season. As her Instagram page shows, Trista and Ryan are still in Colorado and they have two children, Maxwell Alston and Blakesley Grace.

As Women’s Health noted recently, Trista Rehn and Ryan first met while filming their Bachelorette season in 2002. They got married in 2003 and recently celebrated 15 years of marriage. Trista and Ryan still do some appearances and reality television gigs here and there, but they mostly embrace their day-to-day lives in Colorado with their kids.

The Sutter family regularly connects with younger, current franchise contestants to share their tips and tricks for navigating finding love on reality television and making it last.

Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum also found love via The Bachelorette and wed in front of television cameras in December 2012. Ashley and JP moved from New York to Miami, Florida a few years ago and they have two children, Fordham Rhys and Essex Reese.

The Bachelor star Jason Mesnick originally gave his final rose to Melissa Rycroft over Molly Malaney. In a jaw-dropping finale, however, Jason opened up about realizing he wanted to end things with Melissa and pursue a relationship with Molly.

Jason and Molly also got married in front of television cameras too, tying the knot in February 2017. The Mesnick family lives in Seattle where they are raising Jason’s son, Ty, and their daughter together, Riley.

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici stand out from the rest of The Bachelor franchise success stories in one significant way: Sean still remains the only Bachelor lead to marry the woman who received his final rose. Sean and Catherine’s pairing surprised some, but the two had a big, televised wedding in January 2014.

Catherine and Sean recently celebrated five years of marriage and they live in Dallas, Texas, with their sons Samuel Thomas and Isaiah Hendrix.

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried generated a lot of buzz with their Bachelorette finale, but they proved their many doubters wrong and made their relationship last. Desiree and Chris got married in a private ceremony in January 2015.

The Siegfried wedding wasn’t televised on ABC, a decision that still ruffles the feathers of many franchise fans. Luckily, Chris and Desiree have moved on and they’re living a happy life together in Seattle with their two sons, Asher Wrigley and Zander Cruz.

The current summer spinoff show Bachelor in Paradise has produced some franchise success stories too. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert connected almost immediately on their season several years ago and their February 2016 wedding was featured in an anniversary Bachelor special.

Jade and Tanner initially lived in Kansas together where they built a gorgeous home and welcomed their daughter Emerson Avery. The Tolbert family recently moved to California and shared that they are expecting another baby who is due to arrive in August.

Carly Waddell quickly bonded with Jade while they were on Chris Soules’ Bachelor season and they remain besties to this day. Carly didn’t find love the same season that Jade did on Bachelor in Paradise, but she found her guy the following summer.

Waddell wed Evan Bass in Mexico as ABC filmed the 2017 season of Bachelor in Paradise. They currently live in Tennessee where they share their day-to-day antics of living life with his three sons from a previous marriage and their baby girl Isabella Evelyn.

Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s journey as The Bachelor shared some similiarites with what people saw with the Mesnick crew a few years earlier. Becca Kufrin got Arie’s final rose, but only two months later he broke off that engagement and reunited with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

Once Arie and Lauren were together, they didn’t waste any time. They got engaged during their “After the Final Rose” special and picked a wedding date shortly after that. Lauren and Arie got married in a private ceremony in Hawaii in January and they are expecting their first baby in a few months.

Rachel Lindsay fell for Bryan Abasolo during Season 13 of The Bachelorette. Bryan moved to Dallas, Texas to be with Rachel and they recently shared that they will be getting married in August. Lindsay and Abasolo also shared that they are looking at moving to Miami, Florida, where his family is based and it sounds as if they are anxious to start a family together.

The Bachelorette lovebirds JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers also got engaged during their finale and he also moved to Dallas where she was living. Their season aired the spring before Rachel and Bryan’s did, but they have taken their time to get serious about tying the knot.

While JoJo and Jordan still have not revealed a specific wedding date, they hint that they are edging toward the wedding planning stage. Fletcher and Rodgers have opened up recently about struggles they navigated during their first year together, but it does look like nuptials are probably in their future.

The franchise has a handful of “honorable mentions” in terms of lasting couples, too. Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen got engaged last year on The Bachelorette and they recently moved to California together. Another fan-favorite Bachelor in Paradise pair, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, are living in Dallas together and talking about getting engaged soon.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon took a long route to becoming romantic with one another, but ones they started dating, things progressed quickly. Ashley and Jared will be getting married in August.

In addition to all of that, three couples who connected last summer on Bachelor in Paradise are still together and doing well. Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone got engaged in the finale are now living in California together. Astrid Loch was blindsided by Kevin Wendt’s decision to split up during filming, but they reunited off-camera and are now living together in Toronto, Canada. Joe Amabile and Kendall Long went through a similar experience, splitting during filming. They, too, reunited off-screen and he is living with her in California.

Will Colton Underwood and his final gal manage to join the club of successful Bachelor franchise couples? He’s said little about how his season ends, but viewers will find out exactly what goes down during the two-night finale airing on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12.