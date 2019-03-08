Nene Leakes Unfollows Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams And Other Cast Members Following ‘RHOA’ Reunion Taping

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes seems to be at odds with her cast members after the reality show’s Season 11 reunion taping on Thursday.

According to Us Weekly the actress and OG housewife did a cleanup of her “following” tab on Instagram and unfollowed five of her seven castmates on the photo-sharing app. The victims of Leakes’ unfollowing spree includes full-time housewives Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille. The Chicago Broadway star also unfollowed Tanya Sam, who has appeared as a friend of the housewives. Marlo Hampton and the show’s newcomer Shamari DeVoe are reportedly still on Leakes’ good side and haven’t been unfollowed.

The three-part reunion is set to premiere on March 24 and will chronicle the drama between the seven women through the duration of the season. In previous seasons, secrets have been revealed on the reunion that has caused multiple housewives to lose their peach. Leakes teased the reunion on her Instagram account to her 3 million followers.

“I’m in the house!” she captioned a photo on Instagram of her black pumps, which were adorned with three gold watch bands. “Bring it….RHOA Reunion season 11 #OG #Threat #headbitchincharge #watchoutheels.”

Leakes has a history of drama with Williams, Bailey and Burruss, which resulted in the friendship between the women dissolving. Though the women have been on seemingly good terms this season, The Glee alum has had a difficult season as viewers have watched her husband Greg’s battle with stage 4 colon cancer. Leakes even opened up about watching her husband battle the disease to Bailey during their trip to Tokyo, which aired on the reality show’s February 10 episode.

“I get that he’s overwhelmed and he’s scared, but I am overwhelmed too,” the New Normal alum admitted to Bailey at the time. “It’s a lot for me. I don’t ever get emotional about stuff, but this is making me emotional. It really is. … I’m tired of trying to put on a face for everybody. Nobody is taking care of me.”

Leakes has also been in the news for her recent actions on Sunday’s episode of RHOA. During her “Bye Wig” party, which required the women to wear their natural hair at Leakes’ house. As a cameraman tried to follow Burruss and Williams into her closet, Leakes violently ripped his shirt off, which she defended on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“When you come to my house, you’re not going to disrespect my home,” she said to Cohen. “They were not in the right.”