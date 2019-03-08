Lais Ribeiro Goes Nude And Submerges Herself In Water On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret angel Lais Ribeiro is a strong independent woman, and on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, the 28-year-old model posted several pictures on Instagram to pay tribute to herself as well as other women in her life who have been striking a balance between their careers and personal lives.

In the first monochromatic picture, Lais could be seen submerged in a swimming pool, wearing nothing at all except for some pendants and a flower behind her ears. She turned her face to one side and closed her eyes to strike a pose. Although the model posed nude, she concealed her assets with the help of her arms while the rest of her body was censored by the pool water.

In the second picture, the Brazilian bombshell was featured posing with her son, Alexandre Ribeiro, while wearing a white tank top and lots of gold pendants. The picture was posted to emphasize on the fact that Lais is a full-time model as well as a mother who is striking a perfect balance between her career and relationships.

Lais also posted a picture of her graceful mother, Socorro Oliveira, who has played a very important role in the model’s life and career, per many of her interviews.

Lastly, the stunner paid respect to former Victoria’s Secret angels from her home country, Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio. Within less than an hour of having been posted, the pictures amassed more than 12,000 likes and many complimentary comments wherein fans not only wished the model a happy women’s day but also appreciated the model for her amazing and strong personality.

Commenting on the post, one fan paid respect to all strong women, while one of her female fans thanked the model for inspiring many young girls every day and wrote that Lais is strong and beautiful in the truest sense of the word.

Lais has been participating in Victoria’s Secret fashion shows for the past eight years and was given the title of an angel in 2015. Lais was also chosen to wear the “Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra” for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held in Shanghai.

According to an article by Teen Vogue, the bra cost $2,000,000 and Lais was only the fourth black model to be honored with the opportunity to represent the Fantasy Bra. Other models who preceded her included Tyra Banks, who wore the Fantasy Bra in 1997 and then again in 2004, Selita Ebanks who wore it in 2007, and Jasmine Tookes who donned it in 2016.

Although when a model wears the Fantasy Bra, it’s all about glitz and glamour for the audience. However, in an interview with Glamour magazine, Lais said that she felt excited and rewarded when she got a chance to wear it.