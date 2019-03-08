Khloe Kardashian Posts Poem About Broken Hearts After Tristan Thompson Spotted With New Woman

Khloe Kardashian has been expressing her emotions through poetry and famous quotes in light of her recent and devastating split from boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a few messages about things happening for a reason and what it’s like to have a big heart. Khloe’s new posts come just one day after Thompson was spotted for the second time with another woman.

The quotes appeared on Khloe’s Instagram Stories on Thursday evening, according to Cosmopolitan. The first, a note originally posted by user @ps_ilyb, appeared as black text on a white screen.

“What if I told you that every single thing that has happened to you has happened exactly as it was meant to?” the post read.

The message continued on to say that there may be “cracks” in Khloe’s spirit, but those cracks “created a warrior.”

“Those cracks are iridescent fissures that light you up and reflect every beautiful thing in your soul,” the conclusion read.

The next post was a quote about broken hearts originally shared by user @momentaryhappiness, which appeared as black text on a pink background under the title “Hearts Like Ours.”

“Maybe we held on a little too long to the people who didn’t deserve us because we had more good in our heart than they did…Hearts like ours are special. – They should be treasured, not broken,” the quote read.

Thompson, a center for the Cleveland Cavaliers, was first spotted hanging out with model Karizma Ramirez last week, although she had not yet been identified. On Tuesday, paparazzi caught a glimpse of the mystery woman and identified her as Ramirez while she and Thompson were spending time in New York City, according to People. The two were photographed dining at Nobu. Earlier that day, Thompson was spotted bringing two cups of coffee to his hotel room.

Less than a month ago, news broke that Thompson had cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The 21-year-old businesswoman was rapidly excommunicated from the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, whom she was very close with.

Meanwhile, as the Inquisitr previously reported, sources close to Thompson shared that he “doesn’t really care” about his split from the reality star, although his friends believe he made a huge mistake in cheating on Khloe.

While Khloe admitted that she wasn’t surprised by Thompson’s infidelity given his track record with cheating, she was taken aback by Woods’ involvement.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently tweeted, according to Us Weekly.