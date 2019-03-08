Rita Ora Announces Partnership With Escada To Support Female Empowerment

Like many other powerful females, Rita Ora is celebrating International Women’s Day in the best way possible.

On her Instagram account earlier today, Ora posted a cute photo of herself along with a special message. In the snapshot itself, Ora looks dressed to impress in white and yellow striped pants with a matching blazer as well as a purse slung across her shoulder that reads “strong woman.” Ora is rocking a face full of makeup and wears her short, blonde locks in a low bun.

In the caption of the image the singer explains that she is proud to be working with Women for Women UK as well as Escada official to support female empowerment.

“This incredible charity helps women survivors of war rebuild their lives. To celebrate #InternationalWomensDay 2019, I’ve joined the charity’s #MessageToMySistercampaign and sent a message of sisterhood and solidarity to a woman survivor of war. Watch this space for a special project with ESCADA x Women for Women International soon – stay tuned!”

The post has already earned the singer a ton of attention with over 14,000 likes in addition to 120 plus comments. While some fans commented on the photo to let Rita know how amazing she looks, countless others applauded her for supporting women and using her voice to do good.

“The best! Happy international women’s day my love,” one follower wrote.

“Great shots Rita looking awesome.”

“YEESSS! happy int’l women’s day! love u so much you are truly an icon,” one more chimed in.

And while her professional and charity life seem to be doing incredibly well, Ora has been unlucky in her love life as of late. As the Inquisitr recently shared, Rita and her boyfriend, actor Andrew Garfield, called it quits after just four months of dating. A source close to the former couple says that the pair took a break earlier this year and then the relationship just ended up fizzling out.

Even though they’re both sad that things did not work out, the source says that they have both accepted the situation and were able to move on with their lives. It was Garfield who pulled the plug on the romance, and he decided to end things because he wants his life to be more private.

The source goes on the share that the pair spent Christmas together and Rita thought that things were going well so when things ended between the two, she was initially very sad. Now, Rita is immersing herself in work and is hoping to move on from the breakup with her head held high.