‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Talks Marriage Plans With Girlfriend Lauren

Is another Teen Mom 2 wedding in the works? OK! Magazine recently spoke with Javi Marroquin who welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend, Lauren, back in November. Although they have a baby together, they don’t have plans to walk down the aisle just yet, but Javi reveals that it is in the couples “future plan.”

When asked if he and Lauren have talked about a possible engagement, Javi revealed, “No, I mean we talk about it, it’s in our future plan, in a couple years. I still have to ask her dad and her dad lives in Australia. I only see him once a year.”

Javi further explained, “In a couple years, it’s in our future, one day, she know I will.”

Fans of the hit show have watched a couple of Teen Mom 2 weddings play out. Will fans get to watch Javi and Lauren tie-the-knot on camera? OK! talked to Javi about that as well and he had a surprising response!

“Hmm I don’t know, we’ll see if the show is still running by the time I do propose.”

While the couple may not have any immediate plans for marriage, they are already talking about adding another baby to their family! Javi revealed that he is “ready” for another baby, but at the moment, Lauren is not. He did reveal, though, that he and Lauren hope to have a baby girl when they do try again.

Javi is the father to baby Eli with Lauren, but he also has a baby from his first marriage with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. Together, Kailyn and Javi share a son named Lincoln. With two boys in the house, it makes sense that the couple would hope to add a little girl to their family. He admitted that their little guy is a bit of handful, though, and that they will wait at least another year until they try for another baby.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing. Although Javi and Kailyn are no longer married, Javi occasionally appears on the show. This season, fans watched as Lauren was introduced on the show. During a soccer game for Kailyn and Javi’s son, Lauren tried to talk to Kailyn, but the mom-of-three wasn’t having it!

However, as previously reported by Inquisitr, Kailyn revealed that she doesn’t have any “ill-feelings” towards Lauren. She explained that she didn’t feel meeting Lauren on camera for the first time was “genuine.”

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.