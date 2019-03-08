What Fans Of ‘Serial’ Can Expect From HBO’s ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’

Warning: Spoilers for HBO’s series The Case Against Adnan Syed below.

When NPR launched their 12-part podcast Serial, which dove into the murder of Baltimore high school student Hae Min Lee, binging a series took on a whole new level — and listeners gobbled the series up. Now, HBO is launching a new show that jumps right in where the 2014 podcast left off and hopes to continue the story of Adnan Syed, who is currently still in jail for the murder of his former girlfriend, Lee.

The new series, The Case Against Adnan Syed, will be presented in four parts, as CNN shared, and will likely be in the same vein as Netflix’s hit series Making A Murderer. The docu-series will employ voiceovers of those involved in the case, including Syed, which will be placed over animation that explains the murder of Lee as well as the accompanying trial of Syed. An actress will also read excerpts from Lee’s diary, which played a prominent role in the investigation, and will also be displayed over an animated avatar of the deceased woman.

Additionally, the series will dive deeper into the cultural aspect of Lee and Syed’s relationship — Lee being Korean-American and Syed being Pakistani-American — and will elaborate more on how the differences in culture impacted the duo’s relationship. Jay Wilds, the star witness in the trial and the man who named Syed as the perpetrator of Lee’s murder, will also have a huge role in the series. His relationship as a marijuana dealer and the Baltimore cops will play out across the series as well.

The Case Against Adnan Syed, a four-hour documentary series, is coming soon to HBO. pic.twitter.com/huSCxJZ1Aj — HBO (@HBO) May 16, 2018

Filmmaker Amy Berg presents evidence that brings a new theory into question — that Wilds perhaps made a deal with the Baltimore cops to trade his drug sentence for information on Lee’s murder, which led to Syed’s arrest and eventual conviction. As Vanity Fair reported, this new theory is what Syed’s legal team used in his 2018 Supreme Court trial, which is expected to come to a verdict this summer.

Fans will also get a glimpse into the lives of those surrounding the case as they are today, including the woman who brought Syed’s journey to Serial producer Sarah Koenig in the first place — Rabia Chaudry. Those friends and witnesses will discuss how their lives have been impacted due to the popularity of the series, and some of them confessed that reading comments, theories, and chatter about Syed’s case consumed them.

Though there will be no concrete conclusion at the end of The Case Against Adnan Syed, considering the Supreme Court has yet to issue a verdict, fans can expect some new theories, interesting information, and a lot more from Lee’s side of the story — as told through her journal, the music of the era that she passed away in, and interviews with those close to her.

The Case Against Adnan Syed premieres on HBO March 10 at 9 p.m.