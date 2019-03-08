Two Of R. Kelly’s Accusers Share Their Reactions To His Explosive Interview With Gayle King

Many people watched as R&B singer R. Kelly recently opened up about his sexual abuse allegations with Gayle King on CBS This Morning. The daytime show began showing clips of the full interview.

As viewers watched the “12 Play” singer explode when pressed with questions by King, two of his accusers were triggered by the reactions he offered during the interview. According to The Cut, Assante McGee and Kitty Jones, two of Kelly’s alleged victims, spoke to CBS Evening News and shared their reaction to watching the man that they claim verbally, mentally, and physically abused them.

“When he started screaming, it terrified me,” McGee said. “I felt like I was revisiting him yelling at me.”

Jones echoed McGee’s reaction, and said the singer thinks all of his alleged victims are “conspiring against him” ever since appearing on the lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly. The document includes vivid and detailed accounts of abuse from McGee, Jones, and several other women Kelly encountered over his lengthy career. Jones said that she dated the star between 2011 and 2013, and claims that she was kicked, slapped, and punched during their relationship. She also said she isn’t shocked Kelly is stating that the women are lying, and are using his likeness to make money. McGee claims the singer sexually abused her — and imprisoned her — in his Atlanta home throughout their relationship, which spans from 2014-2016.

Kelly’s interview with CBS This Morning follows a criminal investigation that began in January, largely due to the six-part documentary. The singer was arrested in February for 10 charges of sexual abuse, but was released on bail shortly after. He was, however, arrested the day after his interview with King — for neglecting to pay $161,000 in child support — as The Inquisitr previously reported.

McGee also spoke about watching King’s interview with Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23, who claim they are Kelly’s girlfriends. She said it was “hard to watch” the two women speak in defense of the 52-year-old artist. The two women have been accused of being brainwashed by Kelly, and Clary’s family claims their daughter and the “Trapped In The Closet” singer began a sexual relationship when she was 17, which Clary denies, per The Cut.

“I’m crying because you guys don’t know the truth,” Clary said during the interview. “You guys are believing some fucking facade that our parents are saying. This is all f**king lies for money, and if you can’t see that, you’re ignorant and you’re stupid.”

R. Kelly’s full interview with Gayle King will air on CBS on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.