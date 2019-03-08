Friday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny Gets Dante News And Valentin Works To Persuade Sasha

There is little doubt that Friday’s episode of General Hospital will have viewers buzzing. Spoilers tease that there are key moments ahead involving Ryan, Ava, and Laura, but sneak peeks show that there are developments on numerous other fronts as well. From the looks of things, Sonny will make significant progress in his search for his son Dante and fans can’t wait to see where this heads.

Sonny and Robert have been making their way through Turkey in search of Dante. They’ve navigated some challenging encounters and General Hospital spoilers signal that they’ll have a conversation with someone who may have concrete intel on Dante’s current situation.

Unfortunately, Sonny will have reason to worry that Dante might be dead and some General Hospital spoilers have hinted that Sonny will be told that’s the case. Luckily, it sounds as if that will be inaccurate.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, actor Dominic Zamprogna is returning for a short time to reprise his role as Dante. That would certainly seem to prove that Dante will still be alive. According to SheKnows Soaps, viewers will see in the days ahead that Dante seems to be alive, but is in grave danger of some nature.

General Hospital spoilers have suggested that Sonny will find Dante, but that things will be intense as he tries to find a way to bring his son home. Zamprogna has noted that he’s filmed with both actor Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny, as well as his television wife Emme Rylan, who plays Lulu.

Finding Dante will be easier said than done. How long can Sonny and Robert go without someone taking notice of their mission? @MauriceBenard

A dramatic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @tristanrogers #GH55 pic.twitter.com/zY9pomaPDj — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 7, 2019

That would seem to indicate that Sonny is ultimately successful and gets Dante home, although it’s possible that some of this work includes flashbacks, dreams, or other similar scenes. It is known that Dominic isn’t returning long-term, however, so fans will need to brace themselves for some sort of Dante exit again soon.

Friday’s episode will also show an intense conversation between Valentin and Sasha. General Hospital spoilers hint that Valentin will do his best to convince Sasha to keep their secret buried. Sasha has been feeling increasingly uncomfortable with the lies they’ve told Nina, but Valentin will insist that they’re giving Nina everything she’s always dreamed of having.

"Let me call 911. We can make this right." #GH55 pic.twitter.com/ngxcpaRMm6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 8, 2019

It may take a little while yet, but the secret about Sasha not being Nina’s daughter is definitely going to come out. It’s not clear yet how it’ll be revealed, but Curtis, Maxie, and Peter have all had some doubts about this situation and it may be that once things settle down with Jordan’s health and the Ryan case, these folks will turn their attention back to Sasha.

General Hospital spoilers from the Twitter sneak peek indicate that the March 8 show also contains action with Ryan and Ava, Kristina and Sam, as well as Peter and Maxie as well. The Ryan storyline will still take more time to play out fully, but it looks like some of these other loose ends will be tied up soon too and fans have a lot to look forward to in these next few shows.