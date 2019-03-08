Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Black Swimsuit On Instagram

Hailey Baldwin turned up the heat on her Instagram on Thursday with a seriously sexy photo from her new V Magazine spread.

The 22-year-old shared a snap from her latest photo shoot with the magazine, in which she’s seen donning a skimpy black Yves Saint Laurent swimsuit that featured a super high waist line and a big cut out section across the torso. The sparkly, sequin-covered one-piece also had a deep neckline, putting her busty attributes on display. Hailey put her best modelling skills to work as she stroke a sultry pose, bringing her arms to her head and staring at the camera seductively.

She rocked dark eye makeup and lush eyelashes, as well as a dab of peach-colored lipstick shade for her signature pouty lips. The model had her beachy-blonde locks in a loose, slightly wavy style with a mid part, and her nails were painted with black nail polish.

According to V Magazine‘s official Instagram page, she was styled by Anna Trevelyan and photographed by Carin Backoff for the publication’s Spring 2019 Issue, as part of a bigger story that also featured fellow models Soo Joo Park and Abby Champion. In her interview, Justin Bieber’s new wife discussed topics ranging from feminism to her new pet.

“Young girls and women can and will take over the world as long as we love ourselves and love and support one another!” she said, as reported by E! News.

“We should all strive to ‘level up’ by lifting each other up… [One way] I’ve done that is with the help of my new furry best friend, Oscar the dog!” Hailey added.

In fact, it seems like she and Justin are kindred spirits even when it comes to that. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the singer jumped to Shawn Mendes’ defense on social media when fans started speculating about a “like” that he had dropped on a photo of Hailey (who he was romantically linked to last year) — which was posted on Justin’s own Instagram page. Of course, that shows that he is on good terms with both his ex and her new husband, but Justin made sure to make it clear to everyone that whatever happened between the two of them is in the past.

According to a screengrab captured by the Instagram page of Comments By Celebs, the 25-year-old shot down any rumors going around by writing “Their [sic] friends relax.” All is good in the Bieber household then.