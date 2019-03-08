Halsey Flaunts Her Booty In Ripped Black Tights For Latest Risque Instagram Snap

Halsey has never been shy about showing off her incredible physique, and did just that again recently with a raunchy new Instagram snap that certainly turned up the heat on her feed.

In her latest steamy post shared to the popular social media platform on Thursday, March 7, the 26-year-old struck a risque pose while laying on top of a large metal storage box as she extended her legs high above her. The “Without Me” left little to the imagination in an extremely sheer oversized white t-shirt, clutching its neckline in her hands and showing off some of her impressive body art under the garment’s rolled up sleeves. The sexy number barely reached the singer’s upper thigh, giving way to her toned legs and curvaceous booty that were covered with a sheer pair of ripped black tights that left little to the imagination.

The singer added a pair of black booties with a sharp pointed toe to her barely-there look, and adorned her manicured fingers with a set of delicate rings to give the ensemble a bit of bling. Halsey rocked her signature short brunette pixie cut for the stunning shot, and sported a full face of makeup featuring a bright pink lip and thick coating of mascara.

Fans of the “Bad At Love” singer went wild for the jaw-dropping snap, which many of them recognized from her 2016 feature in Rolling Stone Magazine. At the time of this writing, the throwback shot has racked up more than 400,000 likes from her 11.8 million followers after less than 20 hours of going live on Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments reminiscing over the sexy photo shoot.

“Major throwback,” one follower wrote, before adding a second comment calling the shoot “so good.”

At the time of her interview with Rolling Stone, Halsey had already seen some major successes in her career. Just a year before in 2015, she had released her first full length album Badlands, which debuted at Number Two on the Billboard Top 200 chart and sold out Madison Square Garden — an impressive feat for any artist.

Since then, the singer’s career has only continued to grow. In just the last few months alone, Halsey has added a number of iconic performances to her resume, including a stunning rendition of her hit single “Without Me” on Saturday Night Live last month, when she also took on the role as host for the first time. The track has also hit the number one spot in the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and recently returned to the number one spot on the Pop Songs airplay chart, making her the first artist in history to replace herself in the chart’s top spot twice.