Here’s What’s Coming To Amazon Prime Video This Month

Aside from access to exclusive deals and free two-day shipping on most items, Amazon Prime subscribers receive a handful of benefits by subscribing to the service, including tons of free movies and TV shows. Each month, Amazon adds new TV shows and movies to their streaming platform, and over the past few years, the tech giant has even forayed into original programming with shows such as Bosch, Transparent, and Mozart in the Jungle.
As noted by The Verge, there are a handful of new shows and movies coming to the streaming platform this month, including all nine seasons of Little House on the Prairie, the fourth season of The Royals, and a handful of kung-fu films from the ’70s. Amazon is also debuting a brand new series titled Costume Quest. As reported by Variety, the new cartoon series is based on the video game of the same name, which first released in 2010 on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Developed by Double Fine, the game followed a ragtag group of children, who spent their Halloween defending their neighborhood from invading monsters.
A full list of new additions to Amazon Prime can be found below.
March 1st
- A Sky Full of Stars for a Roof
- A Woman Possessed
- Abduction
- Amelia’s 25th
- American Beauty
- Baba Yaga
- Basic Instinct 2
- Big Night
- Black Cat
- Black Sheep
- Boomerang
- Boston Legal, Seasons 1-5
- Carpool
- Chinese Hercules
- City of the Living Dead
- Death at a Funeral
- Deep Red
- Double Jeopardy
- Dude, Where’s My Dog?!
- Enter the Invincible Hero
- From Beneath
- Jig
- Karl Rove, I Love You
- La clave
- Let Sleeping Corpses Lie
- Little House on the Prairie, Seasons 1-9
- Lone and Angry Man
- Major Payne
- A Man Called Blade
- Mary Loss of Soul
- Murimgori
- Nacho Libre
- Overkill
- P.O.E.: Project of Evil
- The Practice, Seasons 1-9
- Prison Girls
- Ramo III
- Ride Out for Revenge
- Setup
- So Young So Bad
- Still Waiting…
- Tapeheads
- The American
- The Apple
- The Bank Job
- The Chumscrubber
- The Crazies
- The Dead and the Damned
- The Four of the Apocalypse
- The Invincible Armor
- The Mighty Quinn
- The New York Ripper
- The Unit, Seasons 1-4
- The Widow, Season 1
- UFO
- Us and the Game Industry
- Valerie
- Vice Squad
- Waiting…
- Woman Avenger
- Xue lian huan
- Yin yang xie di zi
- You Did This to Me
Thanks to @sarahthebeef for the wonderful 'Costume Quest' write-up in today's @Variety. We're VERY excited for this Friday's premiere on Amazon @PrimeVideo. https://t.co/ZBgXCtydEn
— Frederator Studios (@FrederatorS) March 6, 2019
March 8th
- Costume Quest, Season 1
- I Can Only Imagine
- Tin Star, Season 2
March 10th
- Middle Men
March 11th
- The Royals, Season 4
March 12th
- Acrimony
- Colette
March 15th
- Catastrophe, Season 4
March 16th
- Speed Kills
March 22nd
- Cold War
- Leng zhan
- The Stinky & Dirty Show, Season 2
March 29th
- American Renegades
- Hanna, Season 1
- The Domestics
March 30th
- Outlaws