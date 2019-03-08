Here’s What’s Coming To Amazon Prime Video This Month

Amazon Prime subscribers will get an exclusive look at 'Costume Quest' -- a new cartoon series based on the video game of the same name.

Aside from access to exclusive deals and free two-day shipping on most items, Amazon Prime subscribers receive a handful of benefits by subscribing to the service, including tons of free movies and TV shows. Each month, Amazon adds new TV shows and movies to their streaming platform, and over the past few years, the tech giant has even forayed into original programming with shows such as Bosch, Transparent, and Mozart in the Jungle.

As noted by The Verge, there are a handful of new shows and movies coming to the streaming platform this month, including all nine seasons of Little House on the Prairie, the fourth season of The Royals, and a handful of kung-fu films from the ’70s. Amazon is also debuting a brand new series titled Costume Quest. As reported by Variety, the new cartoon series is based on the video game of the same name, which first released in 2010 on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Developed by Double Fine, the game followed a ragtag group of children, who spent their Halloween defending their neighborhood from invading monsters.

A full list of new additions to Amazon Prime can be found below.

Thanks to @sarahthebeef for the wonderful 'Costume Quest' write-up in today's @Variety. We're VERY excited for this Friday's premiere on Amazon @PrimeVideo. https://t.co/ZBgXCtydEn — Frederator Studios (@FrederatorS) March 6, 2019

