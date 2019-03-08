Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Will Return To Netflix For Season 2

Academy Award winner and film director Spike Lee is bringing She’s Gotta Have It back to Netflix on May 24.

The series adaptation of Lee’s first feature film is in its second season and follows Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) who is an artist who is on a “journey of self discovery” and navigating her way through the streets of Brooklyn, per Variety. The theme of the show’s first season echoes the 1986 film, where Nola exclusively dates three men- Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony), Jamie Overstreet (Lyric Bent) and Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos). In a twist for the series, though, Nola also adds Opal (Ilfenesh Hadera) to the mix and was the one viewers wondered if Nola settled with after the Season 1 finale in November 2017.

The second season of the series is slated to have nine episodes and follows Nola’s journey to newfound success while highlighting issues pertaining to black art and culture. According to Deadline, she also faces the decision of remaining true to her art and creative ideas or going the corporate route. The upcoming season is set to be a “topical portrait of rising talents” as Wise, Ramos and other cast members are beginning to elevate in their careers.

While the series officially was greenlit for a second season on New Years Day 2018, the season premiere will come 18 months after the show first premiered on the streaming service. The delay in the series could possibly be due to Lee’s dedication to BlacKKKlansman and the success that soon followed, including the director’s first Oscar win. In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Lee said the idea to reboot his classic movie in series form was the brainchild of his wife, Tonya Lewis, who is the executive producer on the show.

“She [Tonya] watches a lot of television. I don’t watch television – I watch sports and the news, that’s about it. But she knows the climate, and her instincts are always right. She had a gut feeling that this would work on TV. We shopped this several places, and people were not feeling it. But it was three African-American women at Netflix – Pauline Fischer, who has since moved on, Tara Duncan and Layne Eskridge – they understood the cultural significance of having a film with Nola Darling and Mars Blackmon. ”

Netflix also shared a photo from the show’s second season, which is a portrait of Wise wearing braids and elegant earrings with a yellow backdrop. Other appearances on the show include rapper Fat Joe as Winnie Win and new series regular Chyna Layne as Nola’s best friend, Shemekka Epps.