Stassi Schroeder Admits She’s Embarrassed By Her Relationship With Ex-Boyfriend Patrick Meagher

She also called him 'needy.'

Stassi Schroeder appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this week where she addressed her past relationships with Peter Madrigal, Jax Taylor, Frank Herlihy, and Patrick Meagher.

While Schroeder is currently involved in a happy, committed relationship with boyfriend Beau Clark, she went through plenty of heartache in the years before she met him and while chatting with Andy Cohen, she was asked which former relationship she was most embarrassed by.

“I hate to say this now but, Patrick,” she replied, according to a March 5 report from E! News.

Schroeder spent four years in an on-and-off relationship with Meagher and during Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules, fans met him for the first time. They also witnessed a very awkward moment between Meagher and Lisa Vanderpump in which he complimented her backside.

Also during Watch What Happens Live, Schroeder was asked which of her ex-boyfriends was the most needy and according to Schroeder, that honor also went to Meagher. As fans will recall, Meagher didn’t make the best impression on fans and viewers of Vanderpump Rules due to his odd behavior on the show, and the way in which Schroeder was seen attempting to mold herself into whatever it was that he wanted her to be.

During an interview with Us Weekly in December 2017, months after her split from Meagher, Schroeder said that while she and Meagher had made a habit of breaking up and making up throughout their relationship, their August 2018 split was their final breakup.

“Well, we’ve had an up and down relationship from the beginning, and it was kind of our pattern obviously, to break up and make up, but this time was, to me, a shock. Like the real, full breakup,” she explained. “Once you try twice, like really give it two really good shots, you know? You’re not supposed to be together.”

“You know, he’s wonderful, he’s handsome and charming and witty and all that stuff, and I enjoy every time we get to hang out,” Schroeder added. “But like we would probably kill each other.”

In early 2018, Schroeder began dating Clark and in February of last year, the couple made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day while celebrating the holiday with a murder-themed party at the apartment they share in Los Angeles.

