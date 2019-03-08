Here’s What’s Coming To — And Leaving — HBO Now This Month

HBO subscribers — or those who opt to use the company’s streaming service, HBO Now — will want to pay attention to what movies and TV shows are coming to and leaving the platform this month. Aside from Leaving Neverland, the documentary film that focuses on two men who allege they were sexually abused by pop icon Michael Jackson, there are a handful of iconic films arriving on HBO this month, as noted by The Verge.

Fans of fashion (or veteran actress Meryl Streep) will be glad to know that The Devil Wears Prada was made available for streaming last week. Those who prefer crime-dramas and murder-mysteries should get their streaming on, as both Murder on the Orient Express and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri will be leaving HBO Go at the end of the month. A full list of what’s coming and going can be found below.

Coming to HBO Now

March 1st

2 Dope Queens, Season 2 finale

50 First Dates

Angela’s Ashes

The Client

Courage Under Fire

Date Night

Deja Vu

Desde el principo

Despicable Me

The Devil Wears Prada

Drugstore Cowboy

El ultimo romantico

El último traje

Entrapment

The Family Fang

Green Zone

The Grudge

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Knock Knock

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Love & Other Drugs

My Friend Dahmer

Paper Heart

Sinister 2

Stratton

Taps

Tarzan

The Shop

The Wicker Man

The Wolfman

Twisted

Weekend at Bernie’s

Yogi Bear

March 2nd

Skyscraper

March 3rd

Leaving Neverland, part 1

March 4th

Leaving Neverland, part 2

March 5th

HBO First Look: The Aftermath

March 6th

Grisse, series premiere

March 9th

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

March 10th

Crashing, Season 3 finale

The Case Against Adnan Syed, series premiere

March 15th

Havana Street Party Presents Orishas

March 16th

The First Purge

March 17th

High Maintenance, Season 3 finale

March 18th

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

March 20th

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

March 22nd

Yo no me llamo Rubén Blades

March 23rd

The Meg

March 25th

One Nation Under Stress

March 29th

Psi, Season 4 premiere

March 30th

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

March 31st

Barry, Season 2 premiere

The Case Against Adnan Syed, documentary series finale

Veep, Season 7 premiere

The @HBO doc #leavingneverland is one of the most devastating things I’ve ever watched. To see the lifelong trauma and destruction the abuse by Michael Jackson had on these men is hard to imagine, much less watch. I’m wondering if any of you watched & what your thoughts are. pic.twitter.com/61PPuFHTXP — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) March 6, 2019

Leaving HBO Now

March 24th

Knight and Day

Vampires Suck

March 25th

Taken

March 26th

Fantastic Mr. Fox

March 31st