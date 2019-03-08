Here’s What’s Coming To — And Leaving — HBO Now This Month

HBO subscribers — or those who opt to use the company’s streaming service, HBO Now — will want to pay attention to what movies and TV shows are coming to and leaving the platform this month. Aside from Leaving Neverland, the documentary film that focuses on two men who allege they were sexually abused by pop icon Michael Jackson, there are a handful of iconic films arriving on HBO this month, as noted by The Verge.
Fans of fashion (or veteran actress Meryl Streep) will be glad to know that The Devil Wears Prada was made available for streaming last week. Those who prefer crime-dramas and murder-mysteries should get their streaming on, as both Murder on the Orient Express and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri will be leaving HBO Go at the end of the month. A full list of what’s coming and going can be found below.
Coming to HBO Now
March 1st
- 2 Dope Queens, Season 2 finale
- 50 First Dates
- Angela’s Ashes
- The Client
- Courage Under Fire
- Date Night
- Deja Vu
- Desde el principo
- Despicable Me
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Drugstore Cowboy
- El ultimo romantico
- El último traje
- Entrapment
- The Family Fang
- Green Zone
- The Grudge
- Hellbound: Hellraiser II
- Knock Knock
- Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector
- Love & Other Drugs
- My Friend Dahmer
- Paper Heart
- Sinister 2
- Stratton
- Taps
- Tarzan
- The Shop
- The Wicker Man
- The Wolfman
- Twisted
- Weekend at Bernie’s
- Yogi Bear
March 2nd
- Skyscraper
March 3rd
- Leaving Neverland, part 1
March 4th
- Leaving Neverland, part 2
March 5th
- HBO First Look: The Aftermath
March 6th
- Grisse, series premiere
March 9th
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
March 10th
- Crashing, Season 3 finale
- The Case Against Adnan Syed, series premiere
March 15th
- Havana Street Party Presents Orishas
March 16th
- The First Purge
March 17th
- High Maintenance, Season 3 finale
March 18th
- The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
March 20th
- The Miseducation of Cameron Post
March 22nd
- Yo no me llamo Rubén Blades
March 23rd
- The Meg
March 25th
- One Nation Under Stress
March 29th
- Psi, Season 4 premiere
March 30th
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
March 31st
- Barry, Season 2 premiere
- The Case Against Adnan Syed, documentary series finale
- Veep, Season 7 premiere
The @HBO doc #leavingneverland is one of the most devastating things I’ve ever watched. To see the lifelong trauma and destruction the abuse by Michael Jackson had on these men is hard to imagine, much less watch. I’m wondering if any of you watched & what your thoughts are. pic.twitter.com/61PPuFHTXP
— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) March 6, 2019
Leaving HBO Now
March 24th
- Knight and Day
- Vampires Suck
March 25th
- Taken
March 26th
- Fantastic Mr. Fox
March 31st
- Being John Malkovich
- Blow
- The Boy Downstairs
- The Brothers McMullen
- Cool Runnings
- Darkest Hour
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Fargo
- The Fabulous Baker Boys
- Goodfellas
- House of 1000 Corpses
- House of the Dead
- Inherent Vice
- Justice League
- The King and I
- Liar Liar
- Maverick
- Mickey Blue Eyes
- Murder at 1600
- Murder on the Orient Express
- Operation Dumbo Drop
- Public Enemies
- Reno 911: Miami
- Ronin
- Rupture
- The Shape of Water
- Sleight
- Spy Kids
- Super Troopers
- Taking Woodstock
- The Tale of Despereaux
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- Underworld
- Without a Trace
- Wrong Turn 2: Dead End
- Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings
- Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines