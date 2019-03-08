WWE News: Roman Reigns Looks At WWE Differently Now And His Focus Isn’t On Titles Any Longer

Coming back from his Leukemia battle has changed how he sees his time in the ring.

In October, Roman Reigns shocked everyone when he revealed that he was battling Leukemia once again and that he would need to relinquish the WWE Universal Championship. After four months, he was in remission and had returned to the ring to once again continue his wrestling career. Since going through such a tough time, though, Reigns has started looking at things differently and realizes that WWE isn’t all about winning titles.

On Sunday, Reigns will join with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to form The Shield one more time at Fastlane. They will take on the team of Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre in what will be Reigns’ first match in months.

This past week on Raw, Reigns called out his friend Seth Rollins who has a shot at Brock Lesnar’s Universal Title at WrestleMania 35. Rollins thought that Reigns would be upset and want a shot at the title if he won it, but Roman merely wanted to wish his friend luck in his quest to be champion.

In an interview with Planeta Wrestling, Reigns was asked who he would like to face at WrestleMania 35. The former champion said he doesn’t have anyone particular in mind but simply wants to share the ring with someone who has put in the time and who is happy to be there for that moment.

WWE

Since returning from his Leukemia battle, Reigns appears to truly be enjoying himself on Monday Night Raw. He often has a smile on his face and seems more energized with what he’s doing in the ring, but that may be all due to how he now looks at things in life.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., the idea of being in the main event of a pay-per-view or winning a major title isn’t his top priority any longer. Roman Reigns is simply thrilled to have the chance once again to be out there in a WWE ring and being in a match.

“That type of perspective has changed for me. It used to be about all these giant moments, and checking off these goal boxes, and doing all these things on my bucket list. But now, I think one of the huge things for me is just slowing it down and living in the moment, and just taking those few seconds we have out there, those few minutes we have out there, and just really enjoying them. Let my hair down and enjoying that moment, enjoying the process of going through it all.”

While Reigns is not against being the top guy or winning a title, he’s not making his career rely strictly on that. Now, he’s just thrilled to be competing with other WWE superstars and if he earns a title, he’ll be happy with it.

Battling Leukemia is something that would be difficult for anyone and everyone, but all go through it differently. Roman Reigns believes he is lucky to be where he is in life as a WWE superstar and that he’s going to make the most of every single moment.