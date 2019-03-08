Pink Tries To Serve A Regular Family Meal Twice A Week While On Tour

Yesterday, Pink shared a family photo to her Instagram page. Her husband, Carey Hart and their two children, Willow and Jameson were shown eating taco’s with her at a dinner table while living the touring life.

Pink is currently on her “Beautiful Trauma World Tour,” where she is on her second North American leg. The tour will visit Europe in the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the legendary singer has admitted that it’s important that her family have space to interact privately.

“At least twice a week on tour, we shut the door to the outside world and have family dinner. As you can see, it makes Jameson feel deep, deep joy,” Pink captioned her photo.

Despite on a tour that is supporting her seventh studio album of the same name, Pink is ready to release her next record, Hurts 2B Human, in April this year. The lead single “Walk Me Home” debuted in the top 10 in the U.K. making it her 20th single to do so, which the Official Charts reported.

Last month, she was given a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, where she celebrated the event with her family and fans. Her star became number 2,656 on the famous tourist attraction. Chat show host Ellen DeGeneres and actress Kerri Kenney-Silver spoke at the ceremony, expressing their love for the singer.

“When I was asked to speak about Pink, I was very excited because it’s one of my favorite colors,” Ellen joked during the ceremony, according to E!

“Such a cool experience watching wifey get her star on Hollywood walk. Proud of you baby,” her husband captioned his Instagram photo after the big day.

Also last month, Pink was awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Music award at this year’s BRIT Awards. That night, she performed a medley of her hits, including her latest single, which was the debut performance of the track.

Throughout her career, Pink has picked up some huge awards. She won her first Grammy Award in 2002 and has picked up two more since then. She has two MTV Europe Music Awards and seven MTV Video Music Awards, one from when she was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 2017.

Since bursting onto the music scene with her debut album, Can’t Take Me Home, Pink’s career has gone from strength to strength. It’s been nearly two decades since her first record, and Pink is still racking up platinum records and winning big awards. Her global tours prove that she is a modern day icon whose popularity shows no signs of slowing down.