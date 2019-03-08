‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Breaks Hope’s Heart

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 11 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will break Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) heart. After carefully considering all her options, Steffy decides on the best course of action and executes swiftly leaving everyone around her stunned.

Although Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) made it clear that he was not leaving his wife, Hope still felt as if she was robbing the girls of a full-time father. As far as she was concerned, Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) and Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) needed their dad’s attention more than she needed a husband. She was willing to sacrifice her happiness for the sake of the girls.

The possibility of having a future with Liam piqued Steffy’s interest even though she denied wanting him back. When Hope told Steffy that she knows that they still love each other, Steffy’s pointed out that Hope had the ring and the man. Steffy wasn’t interested in breaking up their marriage. However, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers saw that at time Steffy daydreamed about having a future with her ex-husband. But the single mom could also have just been wishing that she could provide her children with a father who lived with them.

Do you think this could be Steffy and Liam’s future? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/x9Rs9y71ox — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 5, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Steffy will make a huge decision during the week of March 11. After speaking to Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo), Steffy realizes that she needs to do what’s best for her family. Although Taylor urges her to at least consider taking Liam back, Steffy will decide to do just the opposite.

Steffy has noted that Hope seems obsessed with Phoebe. She knows that her stepsister is also finding it hard to heal as the girls are a constant reminder of the child that she lost. After repeatedly telling Liam that Hope is not dealing with her grief in a healthy manner, Steffy will realize that she needs to take matters into her own hands.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, tease that Steffy will leave Los Angeles. The brunette will pack her bags and take her children to Paris. She feels that this is the only way she can give Hope and Liam a chance at reconnecting after the loss of Beth. She knows that having the girls present in their lives is only distracting Hope from the grieving process. This way both Liam and Hope will have the time and space to mourn Beth, and they will also be able to focus their attention on their marriage.

B&B spoilers hint that Hope will be devastated when she realizes that she will no longer be able to pop in to see Phoebe. Hope will be inconsolable that the child who has meant so much to her will be going away.

