Khloe Kardashian & Baby True Share Sweet Kiss In Adorable Instagram Video

For Khloe Kardashian, International Women’s Day is off to a fabulous start. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star woke up feeling “great” and enjoyed a wonderful morning in the company of her baby daughter, 10-month-old True Thompson.

The mother and daughter treated themselves to a morning of relaxed playtime as they welcomed the new day inside their lovely home in Calabasas. Their serene, fun-filled morning filled Khloe with so much positive energy that she decided to spread the love by recording an adorable video of herself and baby True, which she posted to her Instagram page.

Earlier today, the KUWTK star took to the popular social media platform to share the heartwarming clip and let all of her 88.7 million Instagram followers know that she was having a “great morning.” The short video captured some sweet moments between Khloe and her baby daughter, showing that the reality TV star is well on the path of putting the recent Tristan Thompson drama behind her.

Clad in a casual blue hoodie, which sported a brown watercolor pattern, the gorgeous blonde was all smiles as she played with baby True in the recently posted video. Meanwhile, her daughter donned an elegant white baby shirt, complete with cute little ruffles around the neck and sleeves.

In the footage, baby True is seen playing around in what appears to be a giant playpen. The little one is cooing happily under the loving watch of her mother, with truly no care in the world. In the meantime, Khloe is knelt down right beside her daughter, with her fingers wrapped around the playpen’s protective wooden bars.

At one point, True grasps the bars with her tiny hands and pulls herself up towards her mother. After blowing adorable kisses at each other, Khloe reaches out and plants a great smooch on her daughter’s face, which baby True is more than happy to reciprocate. Afterwards, Khloe gives her baby a great, big smile and begins to make cute faces at True, which the little one appears to find quite amusing.

The heart-melting video immediately became a crowd favorite on Instagram, garnering a whopping 2.7 million views within just an hour of having been posted. People were so touched by the cute clip of Khloe and baby True that they flocked to the comment section to praise the proud mommy and compliment her for the beautiful daughter she is raising.

“You are such a [sic] amazing mom,” wrote one of Khloe’s Instagram followers, ending their message with a heart emoji.

A second Instagram fan quipped, “Omaagoodnesss this is priceless,” followed by a string of heart emojis.

“Awww she loves her mama [double heart emoji] so cute,” commented another one of Khloe’s fans, while one Instagram user wrote, “I hope you and your Lil Cutie Patootie have a wonderful weekend! Happy International Women’s Day.”