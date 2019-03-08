Devon Windsor Goes Fully Topless In Racy Instagram Post

Devon Windsor turned 25, and Maxim is celebrating her milestone by sharing a sizzling snapshot featuring the model in her near-birthday suit. On Thursday, the magazine took to its verified Instagram page to post a photo of the former Maxim cover girl sans top as she drinks a smoothie.

In the photo in question, the 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model is featured topless wearing an interesting silver necklace that goes around her arms, leaving little to the imagination. Windsor is sitting against a pitch-black backdrop, which makes her naked torso stand out. She is wearing a black skirt with a sheer fabric on the side as she sits cross-legged.

In the snap captured by French fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, Windsor is holding a carmine-colored fruit smoothie in a plastic cup with a straw near her mouth, as she poses with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. The Missouri native has her body facing one side, while she looks in the opposite direction at a point off-camera. She is wearing a thick layer of eyeliner on both upper and lower lids that accentuates her powerful, well-contoured brows, adding a dramatic effect that matches the background and her clothes.

Her blonde hair is side swept and down, cascading over her shoulder and onto her chest, while a fan off camera appears to blow some strands back as well.

The post, which Maxim shared with its 858,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 3,800 likes and more than 20 comments within hours of having been posted. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to praise Windsor’s look and the overall aesthetics of the photo.

“Great Modeling,” one user wrote.

“Amazing work,” another one chimed in.

Windsor took to her own Instagram page to celebrate her 25th birthday by sharing a sexy photo of herself in a maroon two-piece bikini that puts her flawless figure on full display. The model is posing on what appears to be a boat while holding two silver balloons portraying the numbers “2” and “5.”

Her string bikini top ties around her neck, which she combined with a matching pair of high-waisted bottoms that sit just above her bellybutton, showing off her tiny waist and impressively toned abs.

“Here’s to [25]!!! Thank you to everyone for the kind birthday wishes!!! I love you all,” she captioned the photo, which she shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

On Friday, Windsor also took to the social media platform to wish her fiancé, Jonathan Barbara, a happy birthday, which means that the love birds almost share a birthday.