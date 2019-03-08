‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, March 7: Flo Begs Hope Not To Hate Her

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, March 7, states that Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) visited her daughter and granddaughters. She was particularly excited about her new practice, and gave Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) the credit that she was enjoying her life again.

Talk turned to Taylor’s newest granddaughter, Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville). Steffy said that she loved doing little things for her daughters, like making their food from scratch. She said that it was like Phoebe was always meant to be part of their family. They also talked about Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Steffy said that she always had a fear that Flo would have second thoughts about giving her daughter up for adoption. She pointed out that Phoebe had been with her longer than what she had been with Flo. Per She Knows Soaps, Steffy felt that Phoebe was her daughter in every way that mattered. Taylor said that no one would ever take Phoebe from Steffy.

Sally (Courtney Hope) went to the store to pick up some items for the dinner party. Flo arrived at Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) house, and noted that he had really done well for himself. She said that the house was gorgeous, and Wyatt said the same was true about her. Sally returned, and Wyatt made the introductions. Sally was excited to hear stories about Wyatt in high school.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) arrived later. Hope immediately recognized Flo, and told everyone that Flo was Phoebe’s birth mother. Everyone was taken aback at the news, per Soap Central. In turn, Flo was surprised to learn that Hope was married to Wyatt’s brother. Liam wanted to know how Flo and Wyatt knew each other. She revealed that they had dated each other in high school. Wyatt insisted that their relationship was more serious than that — they were in fact high school sweethearts. Sally had no idea that Wyatt and Flo had even dated.

Wyatt wanted to know why Flo told him that she never had kids. Flo said that Phoebe was not her child. Later, Hope and Flo sat on the couch. She asked Hope and Liam not to hate her before telling the couple that she had something to tell them about Phoebe.

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) cooked a meal for Xander Avant. They discussed her father, Reese (Wayne Brady). She felt that he had let her down is so many ways because of his gambling addiction. Xander wanted to know if they should get another cat. Zoe said that Prince Harry was irreplaceable. She said that every living thing could not be replaced.