New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Theory Digs In To Who Arya Stark Could Be Running From In Winterfell

Warning: Possible spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 below.

Since the premiere of the trailer for the anticipated eighth — and final — season of Game of Thrones, theories and speculation have popped up left and right. Now, a new theory has surfaced online concerning fan-favorite character Arya Stark, and what she could possibly be running from in a dimly lit corridor of her childhood home in Winterfell.

“I know death, he’s got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one,” Stark, played by Maisie Williams, says in the trailer — while clutching a dagger made of dragonglass — which fans of the epic novel-turned-series know as holding abilities to be able to take down White Walkers and whites alike.

As Time Magazine shared, Arya, who is well-known for her bravery — especially when wielding a weapon — is unlikely to be spooked by any paranormal entity. So who could it be that has her so frightened? Some opine that the younger Stark sister is running from her parents, as well as her brother Robb, who may have come back to life for the epic battle between the living and the dead.

That the infamous Night King brought back the deceased members of the Stark family could be possible, considering Catelyn Stark, played by Michelle Fairley, comes back in the novel as the zombie-esque Lady Stoneheart in George R.R. Martin’s novel, Song of Ice and Fire, of which several plot points in the series are pulled from.

Fans have been wondering if Lady Stoneheart would be making an appearance during the series run, as has the man behind Westeros himself, George R.R. Martin.

a theory saying that arya is running away from dead starks coming back to life in the crypt.. A NIGHTMARE LITERALLY A NIGHTMARE — ً (@radiclffe) March 5, 2019

During a sit-down with Chinese Esquire, which was translated for fans of both the show and novel on the website CNet, Martin revealed that he one of his biggest disappointments from watching his literary works come to life on the screen has been the absence of Lady Stoneheart, and that her return from the dead plays a huge role in his long-awaited sixth novel, The Winds of Winter.

“In the book, characters can be resurrected. After Catelyn is resurrected as Lady Stoneheart, she becomes a vengeful, heartless killer. “She is an important character in the set of books, (Keeping her character) is the change I most wish I could make in the (show),” CNet translated Martin as saying.

Another interesting theory that could explain Arya’s breathless and terrified haul through Winterfell, is that Littlefinger, played by Aidan Gillen, either still alive or has risen from his death. Ordered by her sister at the end of season 7 to murder the conniving character, Arya slit his throat after Sansa, played by Sophie Turner, confronted him for his crimes against her family.

No matter what entity, living or dead, that Arya is running from — fans will be on the edge of their seats until season 8 premieres in April.