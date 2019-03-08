Tichina Arnold Weighs In On R. Kelly’s Intense Interview, Blasts People For ‘Pouncing’ On Him While He’s Down

Tichina Arnold is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Grammy Award-winning singer, R. Kelly. First, the troubled singer faced scrutiny as a result of the latest sexual abuse charges but the criticism skyrocketed to a whole new level with R. Kelly’s latest interview with Gayle King. While many people believe the explosive interview has only made things worse for R. Kelly, Tichina Arnold has a different perspective on things.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Tichina Arnold recently took to social media to share her opinion of R. Kelly’s latest debacle. As cyber trolls hammer down on the singer, Tichina is criticizing social media users for “pouncing” on R. Kelly while he’s down.

“It’s disturbing to watch black ppl pounce on other black ppl when they are already down… guilty or not, but when it comes to holding other races accountable for their horrific action, I hear crickets. Check yourself before you wreck yourself. Operate through love and compassion.”

Tichina believes R. Kelly needs serious help more than criticism. “It would be nice if sick people could be given the energy by the strong, to be healed… So they would not continue to infect, effect and affect others. Hurt people, hurt people. It’s a vicious cycle.”

Tichina Arnold’s defense of R. Kelly follows a bombshell confession from his ex-lawyer. As previously reported on Inquisitr, Ed Genson, the well-known Chicago defense lawyer responsible for R. Kelly’s 2008 acquittal on child pornography charges, recently conducted a tell-all interview with the Chicago Sun-Times.

The terminally ill lawyer decided to unburden himself by revealing the truth about R. Kelly’s previous case. According to Genson, R. Kelly was “guilty as hell.” Many people have taken to social media arguing about the previous, highly publicized sex tape. In the grainy video, the singer was visibly seen engaging in sexual acts with a young lady who appeared to be underage. Although prosecutors reportedly failed to prove that the girl was underage, Genson is now admitting that R. Kelly was “guilty as hell.”

“He was guilty as hell! I don’t think he’s done anything inappropriate for years. I’ll tell you a secret: I had him go to a doctor to get shots, libido-killing shots. That’s why he didn’t get arrested for anything else.”

Genson’s bombshell confession follows a string of reports about R. Kelly’s latest arrest. On March 6, the singer was taken into custody for failure to pay $161,000 in back child support. He will reportedly remain in custody until the payment is made.