WWE News: Ronda Rousey On ‘Scripted’ WWE And Wrestling Fans – ‘F**k ‘Em’

Ronda Rousey is taking things to another heel level, but she may never be able to save herself.

The feud between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch has essentially put Charlotte Flair in the back seat, but it may be taking a turn from which there is no way back.

The former UFC Champion is still rather new to the wrestling scene, and she may be taking things a bit too far — perhaps alienating herself from the fans. Now, she has decided to call WWE “scripted” yet again. And to the WWE Universe, she only says “F**ck ’em!”

Last week, Rousey and Lynch took their feud to social media, and they began trading barbs on Twitter, per The Inquisitr. The situation turned a bit intense, and at one point, Rousey called Lynch by her real name — and said that she didn’t care about the script, and was going to beat the “living sh*t” out of her.

Despite the fact that everyone knows that the outcome of professional wrestling events are scripted and planned in advance, most fans still expect a certain suspension of disbelief. The whole idea of the performance is to enjoy professional wrestling as if it is was unscripted, and to imagine that wins and losses truly mean something.

For someone, especially a superstar in WWE, to come out and call it “scripted” and “not real” is likely insulting to many fans. If Ronda Rousey is attempting to become the world’s biggest heel, she may be treading a thin line.

(VIDEO) Ronda Rousey Says 'F***' the WWE Universe While Explaining Her Actions on Raw: https://t.co/jXVETwMzqK pic.twitter.com/Sq0RtLHwm5 — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) March 8, 2019

This past week on Monday Night Raw, Rousey took the mic and complained about the fans booing her before she took out Lynch and Flair. In a new video posted to her YouTube channel, Rousey begins going off on WWE, the wrestling business, and the fans in a profanity-laced tirade.

As transcribed by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Rousey went off on Rebecca Quin — aka Becky Lynch — for talking “sh*t” about her husband. She later admitted that she’s been angry with the WWE fans since they began booing her at Survivor Series in Los Angeles.

From there, though, she said that she was given other things to say for her promo on the last Raw, but she didn’t say them. That’s when it all broke loose.

“I’m not going out there and doing their f*cking act anymore. I’m going out there and doing whatever the hell I want. And they can explain it however they want, but … f*ck em. Everybody. WWE Universe included. I meant that I’m going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. ‘Ohhhh don’t break kayfabe Ronda!’ Wrestling is scripted. It’s made up. It’s not real. None of those b*tches can f*cking touch me. The end.”

Some on social media believe that this is all a work, and something that WWE is having her do to further the storyline. Others feel as if Ronda Rousey has become legitimately upset, and really doesn’t know how professional wrestling works. All of this is leading up to a possible Triple Threat match for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35, but Rousey may be digging herself a really deep hole well in advance.