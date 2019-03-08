Mariah Carey Shares Music Video For ‘A No No’

Last year, American superstar, Mariah Carey released her 15th studio album, Caution. The era started with the promotional single “GTFO” before Carey released the lead single, “With You.” Now, Mariah is releasing “A No No” as a single and has released the music video for it.

Caution peaked at No. 5 in the U.S. and became Carey’s 15th studio album to enter the top 10.

According to The Guardian, the track is about saying no a lover, despite what they had in the past. It samples the instrumental from Lil’ Kim’s classic song, “Crush On You.”

The music video is shot on a subway where Carey is seen wearing a couple of outfits. In one part, she is wearing a fur coat and shiny dress that shows off her legs and cleavage well. In another, she is wearing a leather style jacket and sequins dress. A party is being thrown as Mariah is having fun throughout the video.

Her boyfriend, who is a dancer, Bryan Tanaka, also stars in the video with her.

To support this album, Mariah is embarking on a “Caution World Tour.” The show started in the U.S. on February 27 in Dallas, Texas at the Toyota Music Factory. The first leg taking place in North America will then shoot off to Europe for 11 shows in May. The second will start in Dublin, Ireland, May 22 at the 3Arena.

Carey currently holds the record for the most No. 1 singles for a solo artist in the U.S. with 18. Her first was achieved with her debut single “Vision Of Love,” and her last was the lead single taken from E=MC2 — “Touch My Body,” in 2008.

Mariah’s acting debut came in 1999 in the movie, The Bachelor where she played the role of Ilana. Since then, she has appeared in Glitter, Death of a Dynasty, Tennesse, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, Precious, The Butler, A Christmas Melody, and Girls Trip.

The BBC last year reported that Mariah was Bipolar.

“I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love – writing songs and making music,” Mariah told People.

“I’m actually taking medication that seems to be pretty good. It’s not making me feel too tired or sluggish or anything like that. Finding the proper balance is what is most important.”

In 2013, Carey became a judge on singing talent show, American Idol. Last year, she was a key advisor on The Voice.

In 1993, she married her first husband, Tommy Mottola who is a music executive. After divorcing him in 1998, Carey re-married in 2008 to comedian and actor, Nick Cannon. They divorced in 2014 but have twin children together — Moroccan and Monroe.