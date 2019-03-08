David Arquette Remembers Luke Perry, Calls Him ‘Tremendous Friend And Just An Incredible Person’

So many tributes for the late Luke Perry have already poured in while countless other celebrities continue to share stories of what a great guy he was.

David Arquette is the latest celeb to break his silence on the passing of Perry, who was a good friend of his. As many know, Perry and David’s late sister, Alexis Arquette, were very good friends and David knew Luke really well because of that. The two also forged their own friendship, growing up in the same circle and trying to land roles. The actor recently opened up to People about his friend during an appearance at Visionary Women’s Second Annual International Women’s Day Awards.

“Luke was just such a tremendous friend and just an incredible person,” David told the publication. “Everyone loved him. He had such incredible wit and humor. I have so many memories of him. I mean, when he got cast for 90210, he was renting a room in my mother’s house where we grew up, so it was a really exciting time for him.”

Arquette also said that he is really going to miss Luke and called him a “unique” and “sweet” person. According to David, what really made Luke special was the fact that he never changed from being “the kid” from Ohio, remained humble, and never really let Hollywood or the fame go to his head.

My mom loved #LukePerry We all did. He lived at our house when he got cast in 90210 – He was a real farm kid. He could fix anything. Had a pet mini pig before anyone did. This is a picture of us at Alexis Bday Kareoke Party. He got me on #BuffyTheVampireSlayer Thank you brother pic.twitter.com/aVOcY06gNQ — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) March 5, 2019

The 47-year-old also shared a little bit of information about himself and Luke that some people may not have known. According to the actor, Perry was instrumental in helping him land his role in Buffy, as he really campaigned for him and put in a good word for him. David notes that he still had to audition to get the role, but it was really helpful that Perry was in his corner.

And many tributes to Perry have also come in from his Riverdale family. One of Perry’s co-stars, Camila Mendes, was the latest to remember her fallen friend with a touching post on her Instagram account. Along with a photo of herself and Perry chatting at what appears to be a cast party, Mendes poured her heart out in the tribute to her dear friend and colleague.

“He took care of us all. an authentic man who took pleasure in offering us his guidance and wisdom. his presence was healing; he had the ability to make you feel comfortable and at ease within seconds of seeing him.”

She went on to say that she will never forget the “collective shock and distress” that she and the rest of the Riverdale cast felt on set when they heard the terrible news as she refers to Luke as a “dear friend.” Last week, Perry suffered a massive stroke and was hospitalized before he passed away on Monday, March 4.