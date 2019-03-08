Whoopi Goldberg To Make Statement Regarding Health On ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is expected to make a statement regarding her current health condition on The View today during the show’s telecast. Goldberg has been absent from the show’s popular Hot Topics table since February 6.

Panelist Joy Behar has subbed for Goldberg daily during her absence, stating at the beginning of each episode that her longtime friend and fellow host was on the mend and getting better every day.

“She’s actually recovering from pneumonia. That’s what she had,” Behar said on the February 20 episode of The View. “It’s a serious thing.”

On March 7, Behar let it slip that Goldberg had “double pneumonia” and hoped she was watching the telecast.

The show’s official Twitter account revealed that Goldberg would be making an official statement on March 8. Fans commented on the social media site that they were more concerned about the 63-year-old’s health than her quick return to the show.

“Take your time Whoop! I went through this too, and it took an entire month for me to be able to walk more than 5 steps without losing my breath so, I DO know what you’re going through and the complications that can follow, rest up, take it slow,” said one fan.

Another commented, “The View isn’t the same without you but take your time, get better.”

THIS MORNING: We've been sending her our well wishes every day and today on @TheView we will hear from @WhoopiGoldberg herself on how she's doing as she recovers from pneumonia. pic.twitter.com/Megc9DIfb1 — The View (@TheView) March 8, 2019

Goldberg was slated to appear at the event Love Rocks NYC alongside comedian Martin Short on March 7. The sold-out event still had her name on the programs, reported Us Weekly, and it went on as scheduled with Short as the sole host.

Us Weekly noted that the third annual benefit was held at Beacon Theatre in New York City, in support of God’s Love We Deliver. According to its official website, the organization “provides nutrition therapy, and cooks and home-delivers medically tailored meals for people living with severe illness in the New York City metropolitan area.”

The event showcased performers such as Sheryl Crow, Hozier, Robert Plant, Ann and Nancy Wilson of the band Heart, Grace Potter, and Buddy Guy.

“Feelin’ alright, uh huh!” ❤️

Thank you for all of your support and love during #LoveRocksNYC ???? and an extra special thank you to our 14,400 volunteers each year! pic.twitter.com/Aqt9rOKprp — God's Love We Deliver (@godslovenyc) March 8, 2019

Us Weekly reported that they learned from a source that Goldberg’s return to the show was still unclear.

The EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner took over the job of The View‘s moderator in 2007. She is part of a panel of women from different walks of life who speak about today’s hot button issues. These women include Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro, and Sunny Hostin.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.