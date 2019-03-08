Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Dangerously Short Silver Dress On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver dressed to impress when she hit the town last night with her pal and fellow VS Angel Jasmine Tookes and shared a few sexy snaps of her evening to her Instagram that her millions of followers were certainly appreciative of.

The 25-year-old shared a series of three photos to her Instagram account on Friday, March 8, showing off her sizzling garment for her night at The Fleur Room that did the model nothing but favors. Josephine stunned in a dangerously short silver minidress that barely hit her upper thing and hugged her curvaceous figure in all the right ways. The bodycon dress was held up by only two extremely thin spaghetti straps that hung delicately on her shoulders, which flaunted an ample amount of cleavage thanks to its low bandeau neckline.

The model also sported a fluffy coat to add an extra layer to her look for the evening, which slid down her shoulders in all three photos to show off her toned arms. To complete her going-out outfit, Josephine kept with the color theme of her look with a pair of light gray thigh-high boots and a stack of silver necklaces to give the ensemble a bit of bling. The stunner wore her light brown hair down in loose waves that messily fell over one side of her face, which was all dolled up with a thick coating of mascara and bright pink lipstick that popped against her silver outfit.

Fans of the Danish beauty went wild for her latest jaw-dropping social media upload, which at the time of this writing has racked up more than 60,000 likes within just its first hour of going live on the platform. Hundreds of Josephine’s 5.8 million followers flocked to the comments section as well to shower the Victoria’s Secret model with compliments for her stunning look.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one follower wrote, while another said she was a “real angel.”

“You look so radiant and beautiful in here. A true queen,” said a third.

Silver seems to be Josephine’s go-to color as of late. Just a few weeks ago, the model attended Elton John’s Oscars party on Sunday, February 24, where she rocked a stunning floor-length silver dress. The green-eyed beauty looked absolutely radiant in the strapless, sheer garment, which was adorned with white and silver beads along its bodice. Josephine also rocked a statement crown of shimmering silver stars in her brown hair for the evening, which she wrote on her Instagram made her “feel like a princess.”