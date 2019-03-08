The Parents Of R. Kelly’s Two Girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage & Azriel Clary, Speak Out Against The Singer

The parents of two of R. Kelly’s alleged live-in girlfriends had their turn to sit down with Gayle King on CBS This Morning to tell their side of the story. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary spoke with King yesterday, and the duo revealed that they are in a “joint” relationship with the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer and that they are in love with him.

The Clary and Savage families feel as though their daughters, Azriel, 21, and Joycelyn, 23, are being held captive by the 52-year old R&B artist, and that their contact with them has been limited due to Kelly’s aggressive control over the women.

During Azriel and Joycelyn’s interview with King, the women said that their parents are to blame for Kelly’s legal battles, as they forced their underage children into inappropriate relationships with him to later extort him for money — and they feel that this is happening to him now. Clary became emotional during the sit-down and began sobbing while telling King that the public doesn’t know the “truth” about the situation. She added that they have a strong, healthy relationship with Kelly.

Joycelyn echoed Azriel’s statements, and said that she had no aspirations to become a singer, but that her parents had pushed her to connect with Kelly against her wishes.

“My parents definitely started this whole situation. Basically lying and trying to get money and bringing all these different lies and stuff. You know, my parents, they put out, especially my dad. He’s the whole master of this whole situation,” Joycelyn said.

The Savage family denies their daughter’s claims, saying that they feel Joycelyn is making these accusations because she is “brainwashed” by Kelly.

Following the taping of their interview, Joycelyn reached out to her parents for the first time in years. Her father, Timothy Savage, said that the communication reminded him of a “prison phone call,” and that someone was definitely listening in. Savage recalled one of his prior calls with Kelly, where the singer told him that he would have to “wait” to speak to his daughter and that Savage would have to “trust the process.” Savage feels as though this was the beginning of Kelly’s control over Joycelyn and now wonders why Kelly can publicly cry out for his own children while denying Savage any contact with Joycelyn.

“How can you tell another father to trust the process, but you rappin’ and ravin’ on TV that you wanna see your kids, but you won’t allow me to see my own daughter. How you think that makes me feel as a father?”

Savage went on to say that he hopes that Kelly “rots” in jail and that no matter what situation she is in, his love will never change for his daughter.