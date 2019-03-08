Flat Earth Advocate Claims NASA Has Been Lying To Us For Years

‘Science is having a problem combating what we are doing.’

A flat Earth conspiracy theorist has made the outrageous claim that NASA has been lying to us for years about the Earth being round.

The notion that the earth is as flat as a pancake is an odd one. Yet, the outrageous theory has gained considerable credence in recent years.

Maybe it’s a sign of the times in which we live, where conspiracy theories of every color and hue run riot in a cauldron of psychobabble. The simple fact is, more and more people appear prepared to ignore centuries of learned opinion and scientific study to adopt a theory that is both outlandish and irrational.

The flat Earth theory suggests our planet is a flat and disc-shaped plane surrounded by ice. Why NASA and others have decided to keep this a secret from the general public is anybody’s guess, but in 1956 Samuel Shenton formed the Flat Earth Society and a movement was born.

The Express reports that Mark Sargent is an avid member of the aforementioned club, and during Netflix documentary Behind the Curve, he flat out claims that his theories are vastly superior to anything NASA has told us in decades.

During the documentary, Sargent attempts to prove his point by walking a film crew to a beach near his home before pointing to the city of Seattle across the water.

He then said, “Here’s an example if you want to see it real quick. So like the buildings in the distance – right out there – that is Seattle. You should not be able to see it. There should be hundreds of feet of curvature between us and them.”

When given a scientific explanation for the revelation, Sargent dismisses it out of hand and claims any questions he might have are already satisfactorily answered by the flat Earth theory.

He then adds, “You can say it’s refraction, or it’s atmospheric effects, no – not in every weather condition, not in every light condition.

“This is why science is having a problem combating what we are doing. The reason why we’re winning versus science, is science just throws back maths. Whereas we go, ‘Hey, there’s Seattle’ – a picture paints a thousand words.”

NASA / Getty Images

American astrophysicist and leading scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson has incurred the wrath of the Flat Earth Society for describing them as a “growing anti-intellectual movement which borders on the end of civilization as we know it.”

Tyson has been a long-term supporter of NASA and has called for more financial backing and public support for the space agency so it can transform America into a country which “dreams of tomorrow.”

He has little time for anyone who adheres to the flat Earth school of thought and on his YouTube channel StarTalk, Tyson explained for the benefit of those in the back of the class, “We have videos from space of the rotating spherical Earth – the Earth is round.