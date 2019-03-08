Billie Eilish Responds To Backlash On Latest Single ‘Wish You Were Gay’

Earlier this week, rising singer-songwriter Billie Eilish dropped a new song for her fans — “Wish You Were Gay.”

Despite millions of streams in the first few days since its release, the track has faced a bit of backlash.

According to NME, the “When The Party’s Over” singer has said that the song’s title and meaning were meant to be a joke and has been misunderstood.

“I tried so hard to not make it in any way offensive,” she expressed in an interview for Pop Buzz.

“First off, I want to be so clear that it’s so not supposed to be an insult. I feel like it’s been a little bit misinterpreted.”

“The whole idea of the song is, it’s kind of a joke. It’s kind of like, ‘I’m an ass and you don’t love me.’ And you don’t love me because you don’t love me and that’s the only reason and I wish you didn’t love me because you didn’t love girls,” Eilish said when explaining what the song is actually about.

Billie’s debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me, has cemented her as one of music’s biggest breakout stars. It peaked within the Top 10 in Australia and Top 20 in the U.K. and the U.S. It’s been certified gold in the U.K., U.S., and Austria. It went platinum in New Zealand and Canada.

After the release of the EP, she was named Apple’s UpNext Artist, as noted by Billboard. This is where Apple Music chooses an artist they’re currently into to give a huge boost, by using their editorial team’s elusive resources to promote the act.

Recently, Eilish’s single “Bury A Friend” charted at No. 14 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 7 in the U.K. This became her highest charting single in those countries.

Billie’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? will be released March 29 via Interscope Records and will consist of 14 tracks.

Eilish collaborated with singer Khalid on the single “Lovely.” The music video has been watched over 256 million times on YouTube, making it her most watched video to date. Her other music videos have all been watched in their millions.

Her other collaboration is with Vince Staples, on the track “&burn.”

She is currently embarking on a European tour titled “1by1.” On her Instagram page, she posts photos from the cities she’s visited. Her account has 14.1 million followers, which have no sign of slowing down anytime soon, as her posts are liked in their millions and commented in their thousands. Her social media presence is huge and she updates her account regularly.