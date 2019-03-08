Keith Urban Calls Nicole Kidman ‘A Maniac In Bed’ In TMI Confession

Keith's making some NSFW confessions about his sex life with wife Nicole Kidman.

Keith Urban is making an interesting confession about his sex life with Nicole Kidman. The star confirmed in a new interview that his sexy song “Gemini” is, in fact, about his wife of 12 years, while also revealing that one particularly NSFW lyric is inspired by his alone time with the actress.

Urban opened up about the track from his latest album Graffiti U in an interview with the British news source i News this week, admitting that the line “She’s a maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in her head and I know that everybody knows she’s both,” was actually inspired by their sex life.

“The song is actually about Nicole, and she loves it,” Keith – who has two children with the star – confessed to the outlet before performing in the U.K. this week.

He then recalled the writing process for “Gemini”, admitting that the song and its pretty saucy lyrics came about after he was asked to describe Kidman by his co-writer.

“It’s a fun song. My co-writer Julia Michaels asked me to describe Nicole and that’s what came out,” the country superstar said, referring to the rest of the lyrics, “‘She is Gemini but she’s not a contradiction. She can roll with things.'”

The song was also written alongside Justin Tranter and Ian Kirkpatrick and pays tribute to a woman with is “quick with a snap decision” and “strong on her strong opinions.”

As reported by The Washington Post last year, the song caused quite a stir upon Graffiti U‘s release, due to its lyrical content.

Other notable lyrics in the Urban co-write include lines such as “She’ll wake you to make love in the middle of the night.”

But this certainly isn’t the first time the singer has written about his passionate relationship with Nicole for his music.

As reported by Taste of Country, Keith has previously dedicated his song “Once In A Lifetime” to his wife on multiple occasions during live performances. He opened up about how the song first came about, revealing that he wrote it one day after realizing that Nicole was feeling a little “nervous” about marrying him a couple of months before they were set to walk down the aisle.

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

“We were in our hotel and we were talking about the future and I could tell that Nic was getting very nervous about the thought of marrying me,” Keith shared.

“You can feel it inside of you, but you just wish to God that you could bring your entire life into this room… and show them, ‘This is forever,'” he added, revealing that he then got all his feelings out by writing the song for his now-wife the very next day.

Urban has also revealed that Kidman was the inspiration behind his duet with fellow country superstar Carrie Underwood, called “The Fighter.” Per People, he shared that the song about taking care of someone who is coming out of a bad relationship was inspired by the early days of their relationship.

But it’s not just in songs where the couple shows off their love for one another.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Kidman and Urban – who got married in 2006 – often show off some serious PDA when they’re together in public. Back in December, paparazzi caught the couple sharing a few kisses during a trip to the beach.

The loved-up duo has welcomed two children together, 10-year-old Sunday Rose and 8-year-old Faith Margaret, since tying the knot in 2006. They’ll celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary in June.