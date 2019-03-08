Gwen Stefani To Perform At Dubai World Cup 2019

On March 30, Gwen Stefani will perform at the World Cup in Dubai. Gulf News reported on the Thursday evening announcement.

Stefani will end the world’s richest horse race, which has previously held performances by the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Minogue.

“I am really excited to perform at the Dubai World Cup,” Stefani said.

“Dubai is such a beautiful city and I look forward to experiencing and being part of this prestigious event,” the “What You Waiting For?” hitmaker continued saying.

Stefani previously performed in Dubai at a private show in 2017, at the opening of the Renaissance Downtown Hotel, therefore, the country’s culture isn’t all new to her.

“My dream is being able to travel, and to come to somewhere like Dubai where all the cultures are coming together. That is what I love. That is my favorite.”

Gwen is currently in the middle of a Las Vegas residency titled “Just A Girl,” which is named after one of No Doubt’s most iconic songs. The run of shows started June 27 last year and is now on its third leg. The show is scheduled to continue until November this year. All the shows are performed at the Zappos Theater.

Stefani has three children — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, who is the youngest. The father to them all is Bush lead singer Gavin Rossdale, who she divorced in 2016 after marrying him in 2002. Since then, Gwen has started a relationship with country singer Blake Shelton, who was named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2017.

Gwen rose to fame in the ’90s as the lead singer of No Doubt. Their third studio album, Tragic Kingdom, went certified Diamond in the U.S. and propelled them as stars. They followed the album up with Return of Saturn, Rock Steady, and a compilation before taking a break.

After the band’s successful run of albums and tours, they decided to do their own thing in the early 2000s. Gwen embarked on a solo career and has since released a total of four studio albums. Her debut, Love. Angel. Music. Baby., released in 2004 was a worldwide success. Its many singles — “What You Waiting For?” “Rich Girl,” “Hollaback Girl,” “Cool,” “Luxurious” — set the charts alive and helped her pick up a few prestigious awards. In 2005, she won Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist at the American Music Awards, International Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards, and New Artist of the Year at the Billboard Music Awards. The album campaign gave her six Grammy nominations between 2004 and 2005, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “Hollaback Girl.”

No Doubt reunited and released their final studio album to date in 2012 — Push And Shove.