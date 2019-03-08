Mariah Carey Puts On Extremely Busty Display In Sultry New Music Video

Mariah Carey just dropped a new music video, and it’s everything her fans were asking for.

The 48-year-old showed off her age-defying physique on Instagram while sharing a teaser for her “A No No” music video, and she put on an extremely busty display in a racy outfit that hugged all of her curves. She donned a figure-hugging, teal sequin dress, which featured a deep neckline that could barely contain her ample cleavage, in a look that was so glamorous even her fans were shocked. Mariah paired the sparkly gown with a massive fur coat on top, which not only kept her warm but helped cement her status as a full-time diva. She wore giant hoop earrings and bright-colored makeup, changing hairstyles a couple of times but keeping her signature long locks in their usual blonde color.

In the fun video for “A No No,” which dropped on March 8, she even threw a massive dance party in a subway car at one point, swapping outfits a couple of times and showcasing that she’s still got some of the best dance moves in town. Mimi is also not playing around with this new tune, as she states while belting out the lyrics, which are about moving on after a breakup, per Hollywood Life.

“I ain’t even mad, no not like before / Off with your head, now slither out the door” she sings, adding “Snakes in the grass it’s time to cut the lawn / Answers the hands A.K.A I cut you off.”

It’s likely that Mimi’s breakup bop will be featured on the set list for her new Caution world tour, which she kicked off on February 27 at the Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, Texas. She will continue to travel throughout the country before heading to Europe, with the final date being June 13.

The epic global tour comes after she dropped her latest album of the same name, which debuted at the top of the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, proving that Mariah is still one of the best even after all these years in the business.

“I am when I can be. I mean, there’s always stressful stuff, but I love being in the studio,” she said during an interview with Pitchfork.