Luke Perry Helped ‘Riverdale’ Co-Star Hayley Law Buy A Car

In the days following his heartbreaking passing, many have paid tribute to Luke Perry by sharing heartwarming stories about the late actor that demonstrate what a genuinely kind person he was.

One person to do so was Luke’s Riverdale co-star Hayley Law, who, according to The Daily Mail, took to her Instagram earlier this week to share her own memory of one of his many acts of kindness — helping her purchase a new car.

The 26-year-old, who plays Valerie Brown on the hit CW series, paid tribute to her co-star with a beautiful post revealing she struggled to buy a new vehicle, but Luke immediately jumped in to help her out.

“You offered to co-sign for my car when the dealership wouldn’t let me finance it,” she said in the emotional message.

She continued, noting how fortunate she felt to have crossed paths with the actor.

“I’m so lucky I was able to call you a friend in this life, Luke,” she wrote.

The actress accompanied the caption with two photos of the late actor. The first was a recent shot from his time as Fred Andrews on Riverdale, while the second was a black-and-white headshot of a young Luke Perry circa his Beverly Hills, 90210 days.

Perry passed away earlier this week on Monday, March 4, at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke the week prior that he was sadly unable to recover from. Since his death, social media has been flooded with stories such as Hayley’s that show how incredible the actor was throughout his life.

Actor Colin Hanks, Tom Hanks’ son, took to his own Instagram account to share a heartwarming story about the only encounter he ever had with the Beverly Hills, 90210 star. Hanks and his wife were flying home from Mexico when Luke calmed down a couple of rambunctious young kids by blowing up balloons for them.

“Guy seemed like a true gent. Gone way too damn soon,” Hanks wrote, adding that he’ll “be damned if I don’t start traveling with some spare balloons.

Many other Riverdale stars have spoken out about the actor’s death as well. Last night, Luke’s onscreen son, KJ Apa, shared a photo of his friend smiling while riding in a boat, simply captioning the snap “Rest in Love bro.”

The series returned on Wednesday, March 6, for its first episode since Luke’s passing, which The Inquisitr previously reported that, along with the rest of the season, was dedicated to the late actor by the show’s creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.