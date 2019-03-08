Kelly Ripa Shares Hilarious Pouty Throwback Photo Of Daughter Lola

Kelly posted an adorable family photo of her only daughter.

Kelly Ripa is giving fans another peek inside her family life as a mom of three with an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account this week. Taking to the social media site on March 7, the Live with Kelly & Ryan host posted a hilariously cute throwback snap of her only daughter with husband Mark Consuelos when she appeared to be in a bit of a mood as a child.

The family photo had Lola – who’s now 17-years-old – showing off a pretty serious pout during a vacation back in 2005. Lola, who would have only been around 4-years-old in the throwback, rocked a cute blue floral bikini as she flipped her hair for the camera while posing by the swimming pool.

In the caption, Ripa referred to her daughter by the cute nickname of “Babygirl” while joking about her seemingly pretty sassy mood. She then tagged both Lola and her dad Mark in the upload.

Fans were clearly loving getting to see the adorable snap of the famous couple’s only daughter – who’s set to turn 18-years-old in June – and left several comments alongside the upload joking about the throwback Kelly posted to her account this week.

“Beautiful then……beautiful now,” one Instagram user said, while another commented that the little girl who’s now all grown up is “Beautiful…and fierce” with a red heart emoji.

“Lola you are beautiful! Kelly I love [when] you share some of your family with us,” a third said.

Ripa often shares glimpses at her personal life with her 2.2 million followers on the social media site and, as People noted back in October, is no stranger to giving fans a look at some of her old family photos.

However, as The Inquisitr reported last month, one of her most recent uploads caused a little controversy after she posted a shirtless photo of her Riverdale actor husband while referring to him as “Daddy” in the caption.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

After a troll called the nickname the star chose for her husband “creepy,” Kelly bluntly clapped back in the comments, “Then don’t call him daddy.”

But it’s not always just trolls on the internet who call out Ripa for her social media activity.

Lola’s also been known to check her mom when it comes to what she’s posting online.

Back in July, she made it pretty clear that she wasn’t the biggest fan of the loved-up photos Kelly had been sharing with Mark as the couple – who have been married for more than two decades – headed to San Diego for an appearance at ComicCon.

Commenting on one of her mom’s posts, she wrote at the time, “If I see one more thing about Comiccon,” to which The Inquisitr reported that Ripa expertly responded, “You should turn your phone off and clean your room.”

Kelly and Mark have three children together. They’re also parents to 21-year-old Michael and 16-year-old Joaquin.