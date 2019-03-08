R. Kelly Claims He Has No Money Left In His Bank Account

Embattled singer R. Kelly has been jailed for failure to pay back child support payments. The reason he can’t pay his debt, the singer alleges, is that he has no money left in his bank account. After earning millions during a career that spanned over 25 years, he claims he has only $350,000 left and explained how he came to this realization in an interview with CBS This Morning.

Page Six reported that a lack of funds was the reason that the singer could not post his own $100,000 bail and cannot pay back the $200,000 he owes his ex-wife Andrea Kelly in back child support.

“So many people have been stealing my money. People were connected to my account. I went by myself for the first time to a Bank of America. Didn’t know what I was doing, didn’t know what was going on … three weeks ago to a month,” Kelly said during his interview with CBS News This Morning host Gayle King.

Kelly then said that he was stunned when he learned the news that he had limited funds. In order to secure whatever cash he seemed to have left, he transferred the money to a new account that only he had access to, alleged the singer and songwriter.

“How can I pay child support? How? If my ex-wife is destroying my name and I can’t work. How can I work? how can I get paid? How can I take care of my kids? How?” he cried to King.

Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse against minors, reported The New York Times. In Chicago, Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx spoke in a press conference after Kelly was arrested and revealed he was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims, three of whom were underage.

Foxx noted in her press conference that these charges can carry a sentence of up to seven years in prison for each count. If Kelly is convicted, he could potentially face upwards of 70 years in prison.

Gayle King, who faced Kelly’s rant with a cool demeanor, revealed during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that the only way to calm the singer down after he exploded with his opinion on a series of charges leveled against him was to quietly sit and make eye contact.

She hoped that it would diffuse the situation since Kelly was well-known for storming out of interviews before and she wanted to further question him. This would have not happened if he didn’t settle down and she didn’t retain a calm and authoritative demeanor.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that King’s full interview with Kelly will air as a CBS primetime special tonight at 8 p.m. EST.