Even Fox’s Lou Dobbs Says Trump White House Has ‘Lost Its Way’

Cracks are appearing on the right as former staunch Trump allies question his decisions.

The normal lockstep support President Donald Trump has thus far enjoyed from Fox News’ various outlets, its personalities, news presenters, analysts, and hosts appears to be crumbling around the edges.

According to The Hill, host Lou Dobbs of the Fox Business channel was quoted as saying that the administration has “lost its way.” He made the comments following a White House meeting of Trump’s American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, a meeting attended by Apple CEO Tim Cook and other business magnates.

Dobbs, who has been a staunch supporter of the president and is even rumored to have offered him advice via frequent phone calls, said that the meeting revealed that the Trump White House is intent on taking a “disastrous policy turn.”

“What I fear is a new direction for the president and his administration and what could very likely be a catastrophe for the working men and women, small business and entrepreneurs, our middle class, the American family, the very people this president has represented from the moment he announced he would run for the presidency,” Dobbs intoned.

Dobbs cited as evidence a clip of Trump saying that the country would have “a lot of people coming in” through legal immigration avenues to provide companies with needed workers. The host then lamented that the meeting demonstrated for him that Trump is placing the needs of the “global elites” ahead of those of “Americans.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook listens to President Donald Trump speak at an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting on March 6, 2019. Tom Brenner / Getty Images

Dobbs has long been a hard-line anti-immigration advocate and has long supported policy ideas like building Trump’s contentious wall at the border of the U.S. and Mexico. He has been outspoken and critical of any deviation from the original “plan” of cutting off the entire 2,000-mile frontier with a physical barrier. Back in 2018, Dobbs called revised border funding plans a “four-legged monster” that appeared to have been “designed by the person who ran against” Trump.

But Dobbs’ critique of the legal immigration plan touted at the meeting with the CEOs was by far his strongest and most direct criticism of Trump.

And he isn’t alone in being a surprising voice from the right attacking Trump. Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano acknowledged on Thursday that Trump had a bad week – what with Michael Cohen’s damning testimony and the failed summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un – but he suggested it might have been so bad that Trump’s presidency might not survive another one like it.

“The president has serious and powerful tormentors whom he cannot overcome by mockery alone. He needs to do more than demean them with acerbic tweets, because many of those tormentors can legally cause him real harm,” Napolitano wrote, as quoted by HuffPost. “Can President Trump survive all this? Yes — but not if he has another week like the last one.”

For his part, Dobbs concluded his segment by lamenting that the current path Trump is on will break “the nation’s heart.”