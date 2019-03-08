Eric Trump Sounded Desperate When He Called House Document Requests A ‘Joke,’ Democratic Congresswoman Says

In the immediate aftermath of Eric Trump’s recent appearance on Fox & Friends, Democratic Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois commented that the presidential son might have sounded “desperate” while complaining about the recent information requests from the House Judiciary Committee.

“You know, I hear desperation,” Schakowsky said in an interview with MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson on Thursday, as quoted by Raw Story.

“I heard it in Mr. Trump’s voice. But the kind of investigation that’s going on is about the rule of law. It is about abuse of power that’s been suggested and corruption. And we have every right as the Congress to do this kind of investigation.”

Referring to the documents being requested by the committee, Schakowsky told Jackson that the literature could be relevant to its obstruction of justice probe, even if Eric Trump might not feel the same way.

“And don’t you think conversations with Vladimir Putin are relevant?” the Illinois congresswoman continued. “You know, the president has talked to him privately, and we can’t even get the reports at all on what they’ve said. And, yes, the American people want to know that.”

As explained by The Daily Beast, Eric Trump’s comments on Fox & Friends on Thursday referred to the letters the House Judiciary Committee sent this week to more than 80 agencies, organizations, and individuals closely connected to Donald Trump, including Eric and his older brother, Donald Trump Jr. The letters, which were signed by committee chairman and New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler, included requests for any documents or transcripts that detail some of the meetings the president previously had with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Eric Trump Says 57-Year-Old Michael Caputo is ‘Young Kid’ Who Can’t Afford Lawyers For Russia Probes https://t.co/nQ9DBLthAb pic.twitter.com/CvinEPLjb1 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 7, 2019

Speaking on Fox & Friends, Eric Trump said that the above requests, especially the ones pertaining to his father’s meetings with Putin, are a “joke,” additionally accusing the House Judiciary Committee of being “so desperate” to prove that his father is guilty of obstruction of justice. He stressed that he doesn’t understand why the committee is “subpoenaing everybody under the sun” at a point where the United States and its economy are both in a good place.

Furthermore, Trump discussed how he feels special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation has already “fallen on its face.” He said that the probe hasn’t gotten anywhere, despite all the taxpayer money spent on looking into the possible collusion between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian officials ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The younger Trump also denied ever talking to Putin when he was pressed about the issue by Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy.