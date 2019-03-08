This Jonas Brother Admitted To Breaking The Band Up & Getting Them Back Together

After almost a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden, fans of the Jonas Brothers have learned a series of interesting facts about their favorite band, but none more critical than which sibling finally put the ax to the multimillion-dollar family act six years ago in 2013.

While seated alongside both his brothers and show host James Corden as they participated in the show’s iconic bit “Carpool Karaoke,” Nick Jonas fessed up to being the one who asked to separate from the group.

“I broke the band up, but I got them back together,” said Nick on the show, as reported by People.

During the skit where the band sang along to some of their greatest hits, emotions ran high as the family band revealed just what led to their breakup and the hurt feelings and healing that came in the aftermath of their split. As part of their healing as a family and as a musical group, the brothers united to make an Amazon Studios documentary about their lives, going back to their childhoods as well as their meteoritic rise to the top of the pop genre, their split, and their subsequent projects thereafter.

After the band split in 2013, Nick embarked on a solo career, making the albums Nick Jonas and Last Year Was Complicated. In 2016, Joe spoke about the brothers split, remarking to Vanity Fair that he “was pretty mad and confused” afterward. He eventually found his musical footing with the band DNCE, who had the top 10 hit “Cake by the Ocean” in 2016.

Kevin stayed out of the music field for a period of time after the brothers split, regrouping along with the help of his wife Danielle. He had two daughters Valentina and Alena, appeared on the 14th season of The Celebrity Apprentice, and took up a second career as the owner of Jonas/Werner Fine Custom Homes, reported The Los Angeles Times.

Nick Jonas revealed that the documentary was an integral part of the band’s healing process.

“Basically, about a year ago we started talking about making a documentary together. That was the start of it — just to tell our story, our childhood and into our career together. In that process, we did some necessary healing, because you know when things ended it wasn’t the best.”

In order to move forward in their relationships as adults, the threesome spent some time together in therapy, explaining that they had to learn to be “open and honest” with one another in the process.

Nick Jonas married actress Priyanka Chopra in November 2018. Joe Jonas revealed that he will marry Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner this summer. Kevin Jonas will celebrate 10 years of marriage to Danielle Jonas in December of this year.