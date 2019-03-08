Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Celebrates 25th Birthday In A Bikini

Devon's showing some skin as she turns 25.

Devon Windsor may have been celebrating her 25th birthday on March 7, but it was her followers who got the real present as she shared a fun bikini snap with fans in honor of her big day. The Victoria’s Secret model showed off her amazing body in a two-piece in a new Instagram photo as she soaked up the sun on what appeared to be a yacht.

The star rocked a maroon string bikini top in the new snap, which she teamed with a matching pair of high-waisted bottoms that stretched up to her bellybutton and showed off her tiny waist and impressive toned abs.

Shielding her eyes from the sun with a pair of dark sunglasses covering her eyes, the stunning model stood in between two large silver balloons that revealed her age, 25, as she flashed a big smile for the camera. Windsor left her long blonde hair down as it blew in the wind while out on the water.

She didn’t reveal exactly where she was soaking up the sun on the social media site but did thank her 1.6 million followers for all their birthday wishes in the caption with several emojis, including a pair of lips and a champagne bottle.

The comments section of the bikini snap was flooded with well wishes from fans who all sent their own birthday messages to Devon on her big day.

But this certainly isn’t the first time the star has showed off her amazing body on Instagram.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Windsor recently shared a snap of herself at the beach in an animal-print bikini as she enjoyed some downtime on the sand in Miami, Florida.

Prior to that, things got a little more risqué as she posed with her fiance Johnny Dex for another upload.

The Inquisitr shared that Devon opted to ditch her bikini top at the beach for the steamy snap as she cuddled up to her man by the sea.

But the star’s made it pretty clear in the past that she works hard for the body she shows off on social media after revealing that her fellow Victoria’s Secret models actually inspired her workout routine.

Michael Loccisano / Wire Image/Getty Images

“I like to mix cardio with bodyweight exercises. Adriana [Lima] is really amazing at kickboxing, so that’s really great cardio, and then Candice [Swanepoel] kind of inspired me to go,” she previously told Elle.

Devon also revealed her big secrets for looking good in a bikini with the outlet.

“A self-tanning lotion like Victoria’s Secret PINK Sun Kissed Bronze Shimmer Oil to add some color,” the now 25-year-old shared, “and then maybe a couple squats, a couple sit-ups, and you’re good to go.”