Two Days Before Passionate Climate Change Speech, Prince Harry Enjoyed A Private $12K Helicopter Trip

Is the Duke of Sussex playing a dangerous game between what he preaches and what he actually practices?

Prior to his rousing speech on climate change where he dared the 12,000 screaming fans in the audience to be the “greatest generation of all time” and “wake up” and act “on the damaging impact our ways of living are having on the world,” Prince Harry had just chartered a private luxury helicopter to the tune of $12,000.

Prince Harry took to the stage at WE day like an environmentally aware crusader on a mission. Town and Country reports that Meghan Markle’s significant other urged the youth to be positive change-makers in their communities as he passionately demanded action on climate change and the stigma of mental health issues.

Prince Harry said, “If we look at the world we’re living in, I know it can feel challenging sometimes, but your role is to shine the light.”

The green royal then went on to describe how, “Every forest, every river, every ocean, every coastline, every insect, every wild animal. Every blade of grass, every ray of sun and every raindrop” is under threat and implored the audience to keep remembering that we are all interconnected in making the planet a better place for future generations.

Prince Harry signed off by saying, “I am with you, we are with you! Get to work.”

Chris Jackson / WPA Pool / Getty Images

In light of such sentiments, it’s interesting to note that a mere two days before his impassioned rhetoric, the prince hired a private helicopter to take him from London to Birmingham.

The Sun reports that the duke booked the chopper to fulfill two royal engagements, but here’s the rub – he could have just as easily caught the train for a mere fraction of the $12,000 he forked out for the privilege of going airborne. And that’s before you even mention that the carbon emissions of helicopters are at least five times higher than trains.

A first-class advance ticket on the London to Birmingham train, which runs every 10-20 minutes, would have cost Harry around $20. The journey would have taken him about 38 minutes longer by train but saving the planet isn’t something that can be rushed.

Apparently, though, Harry was in a hurry and decided a trip on an AgustaWestland A109S Grand Chopper, complete with customized interior and leather seats, was just the tonic.

As the duke explained a mere two days later, “We now have the facts, the science, the technology and the ability to save not just our planet, but ourselves.”

Indeed we do.