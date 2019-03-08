Justin Bieber Leaps To Shawn Mendes’ Defense After Singer Likes Ex Hailey Baldwin’s Photo

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin had been linked romantically not long before she got back together with Justin Bieber, but the “Purpose” singer proved it’s all in the past when he leaped to the defense of his wife’s ex on social media.

Fans of the couple went wild when Mendes “liked” an Instagram picture that Bieber posted of his better half sitting in a car on Thursday. And while many wondered what that meant, Biebs was quick to shoot down any speculation, according to a screengrab captured by the Instagram page of Comments By Celebs.

“Their [sic] friends relax,” the 25-year-old stated.

Mendes, 20, and Baldwin, 22, were rumored to be an item early last year, and the speculation reached an all-time high when they attended the Met Gala together. Despite the fact they kept their romance very private, Mendes eventually admitted they were involved, yet refused to delve further or label their relationship during a Rolling Stone interview.

“I don’t even wanna put a title on it. I think it was more of a zone of limbo,” he said.

As fans of the newlywed couple will know, shortly after Bieber and Baldwin rekindled their romance, they quickly got engaged after the singer proposed to the model during a trip to the Bahamas. They then tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in New York City in September last year, yet are still to put together a big celebration for all of their family members and friends.

However, not everyone in their inner circle agreed with their whirlwind engagement and decision to get married so quickly. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailey’s uncle, Billy Baldwin, said he thinks the loved-up couple “should have waited” to get married instead of rushing both their engagement and their September 28 civil ceremony.

“I love them as a couple and I would’ve loved to see them get married if they waited a couple more years,” Billy Baldwin told Us Weekly.

“Maybe that would have been better, but they didn’t want to wait because they’re both devout in their faith and… that wasn’t the right fit for them so that’s really none of my business.”

“I’ve said to them, ‘I hope you don’t jump right in and start having two and three and four kids right away. I just hope that they have the next few years together where they can rampage and just globe trot and just tear it up and have fun,” Stephen and Alec Baldwin’s brother said.