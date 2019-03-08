Bombshell Footage Shows LaToya Jackson Publicly Accusing Her Brother Michael Of Being A Pedophile

‘If I remain silent then it means I fuel the guilt and humiliation these children are feeling and I think it's very wrong.’

Bombshell footage featuring LaToya Jackson making extremely damming statements about her brother Michael has been freshly-unearthed.

The Mirror reports that the footage from 1993 shows Michael Jackson’s little sister telling the press that she “cannot, and will not, be a silent collaborator of his crimes against small, innocent children.”

LaToya goes on to add that by remaining silent she is fueling the terrible feelings of guilt and humiliation that all abused children suffer, and explains how her conscience could not let her live with such a thing. She alleges that she too has been a victim of sexual abuse but does not name her assailant.

“I am a victim myself and I know what it feels like, and these kids are going to be scarred for the rest of their lives and I don’t want to see any more innocent, small children being affected this way,” explained LaToya.

LaToya’s bombshell claims were made after the father of 13-year-old Jordy Chandler accused Jackson of sexually abusing his son. The case was eventually settled out of court and no charges were brought.

Michael’s sister goes on to stress that although she loves her brother dearly, her sympathy for the children she claimed he abused was greater because, “they don’t have a life anymore, they don’t.”

LaToya also urged viewers and fans to ask themselves why a 35-year-old man would spend extremely prolonged periods of time with very young boys.

She asked why a fully-grown man would choose to stay with a little boy for up to 30 days at a time. She also questioned the normality of such a man staying with a young boy for five days in a room with neither party leaving that room.

LaToya said, “Now you stop and think for one second and you tell me. How many of you out there are 35 years old? How many would take little kids and do that? That are nine, 10, 11 years old? I love my brother but it’s wrong.”

Ed Souza / Getty Images

At the time of the extraordinary press conference, LaToya was estranged from the Jackson family who accused her of lying about Michael for financial reasons.

Years later LaToya would take back everything she accused her brother of. She claimed she was forced to make her sensational allegations by her husband at the time, Jack Gordon.

In 2011 she claimed, “I never believed for a minute my brother was guilty of anything like that.”

The controversial new Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland has once again reignited sexual abuse allegations concerning the dead singer. The Mirror reports that some viewers were left ‘vomiting’ at the horrifying and graphic descriptions of what Jackson allegedly did to his victims.

The Telegraph reports that in January of this year LaToya was involved in promoting a tribute show to her bother, but when asked at a press conference about the allegations made in Leaving Neverland she refused to answer.