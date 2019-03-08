‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer Living in 1,200-Square-Foot Trailer After Losing Mansion To California Wildfires

The brave Bravo star says she is 'glamping' after losing her $3.2 million home to fire.

Camille Grammer has been living a simpler life in the months after a fire destroyed her Malibu mansion. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star lost her nearly 6,000- square-foot home in the Woolsey fires that raged through Southern California in November. Four months later, the mom of two is still living in a 1,200 square-foot-trailer she previously purchased for her parents, according to People.

Grammer admitted that she misses her former home, which she described as a “safe haven” that had many memories attached to it.

“There are days that I think that I have certain things, sunglasses or clothes or notebooks or pictures. Then I realize, oh that doesn’t exist anymore. The comfort of walking in and having a home, that’s gone.”

Camille Grammer purchased the $3.2 million dollar mansion after her divorce from Kelsey Grammer in 2011, per Us Weekly. The Bravo star lost her beloved home to fire one month after she married second husband David C. Meyer in Hawaii last October. Now, Grammer and Meyer share the trailer with her daughter Mason, 17, while her son Jude, 14, lives with Camille’s ex-husband Kelsey.

Camille Grammer is trying to stay positive as she settles into her new normal. The former Club MTV dancer compared her new, tight quarters to “glamping,” and said that while she doesn’t have as much privacy as she had in her former 6,000-square-foot spread, she feels fortunate to have a roof over her head at all. Grammer also described the experience as “humbling” and said it has forced her to really have a fresh start as she starts her new life with Meyer.

In November, Camille Grammer shared graphic photos of her mansion ablaze as the wildfires raged through Malibu. At the time, the star noted that material things can be replaced.

As for her temporary trailer quarters, Grammer’s rep told Page Six that while the Bravo star’s life may be downsized, she still wakes up each morning filled with gratitude as she takes in a beautiful view.

“Camille is a survivor and has a great and grateful attitude towards this and life,” Grammer’s rep said. “And to put in perspective, it is a double-wide in Malibu with a spectacular view.”

Camille Grammer was not the only Hollywood star to lose a home to wildfires last fall. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth lost their California home, and actor Gerard Butler’s Malibu mansion was engulfed by the raging inferno. Singers Neil Young and Robin Thicke also revealed that they lost their homes in the devastating California fires that raged for weeks through California.

It is unclear if Camille Grammer’s fire tragedy will be addressed on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is currently airing on Bravo.