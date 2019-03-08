Leonardo DiCaprio And Girlfriend Camila Morrone Step Out In West Hollywood For Rare Public Outing

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone were spotted out and about in West Hollywood, in what was a rare public appearance for the couple.

Despite the fact they’ve been together for almost a year, the two celebrities have kept their relationship low-key and as private as possible. But on Thursday, the Wolf of Wall Street actor and his 21-year-old girlfriend decided to go for a stroll together on Melrose Place, and they appeared to be super loved-up. While checking out the local shops, DiCaprio tried to go unnoticed by keeping it casual in a black baseball cap to shield his face and a gray hoodie that he pulled over his head, as reported by the Daily Mail.

He paired the Madewell hoodie with black jeans and some white sneakers, and completed the look with sunglasses that hung from his neckline but that he never actually put on. Camila also decided to go for a comfortable yet stylish ensemble, donning a frayed denim mini-skirt to take advantage of the sun-soaked weather. She sported a matching denim jacket and a white t-shirt, as well as white Nike sneakers. The Death Wish actress accessorized her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a silver necklace, a brown leather belt, and a chic Chanel bag, as well as some dark sunglasses.

She wore her long brunette locks down in a loose, wavy style, while strutting her stuff down the streets of West Hollywood. The handsome couple locked hands and seemed to be super affectionate towards each other during their rare public outing, often smiling and stopping to chatter.

The couple are usually very private, and they were last seen together in public back in November 2018, when they attended a soccer game in Paris. They were first linked romantically in April last year after being spotted getting cozy at Coachella festival. They have both been extremely busy lately, with Camila’s movie Mickey and the Bear premiering at SXSW this weekend, while Leo’s new movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, will thrust both him and his pal Brad Pitt into the spotlight again.

The film comes out July 26, and it is set in Los Angeles around the time of the Manson Murders, with DiCaprio playing TV actor Rick Dalton, while Pitt plays his stunt double Cliff Booth. The Revenant star recently opened up about working with the late actor, Luke Perry, on the Quentin Tarantino-directed movie, saying it was an “honor” to be able to work alongside him.

“Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist,” DiCaprio tweeted following Perry’s passing days after suffering a stroke.