Neil Gaiman’s ‘Good Omen’s Trailer Features A Buddy Comedy With An Angel And A Demon

See how the best selling novel is adapted into a 6 part miniseries.

Neil Gaiman is considered to be one of the literary forces of modern times. Having dabbled in graphic novel and novel territory, it’s not unusual for his works to be adapted into other mediums. One of Gaiman’s novels from the 1990s, Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, will soon be adapted into a mini-series through collaboration between Amazon Prime and BBC 2. The series sees an Angel and a Demon, accustomed to life on Earth, attempting to prevent war between heavenly and demonic forces. Among their follies, they end up losing the son of Satan and must embark on a journey to find him, while attempting to prevent hell on Earth. Good Omens is meant to be a comedy, as shown by their latest trailer released on their Twitter account.

The premise of the series sounds promising and incredibly unique. One of the biggest issues with adaptations is always trying to stay true to the source material. This shouldn’t be an issue for Good Omens, seeing that the series is being written by Neil Gaiman himself, who will also serve as showrunner. Good Omens stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant in the lead roles, while Jon Hamm, Brian Cox, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Frances McDormand star in key supporting roles. The series is directed by Douglas Mackinnon who has directed episodes of other series such as Dr. Who and Sherlock.

Creator Neil Gaiman, David Tennant, Jon Hamm, director Douglas MacKinnon, Michael Sheen, Miranda Richardson of ‘Good Omens’ and Kevin Smith. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Good Omens isn’t the only show on Amazon Prime to be based on Gaiman’s material. American Gods, all set to premiere Season 2 on March 11, lost its showrunners for its second season, causing a lot of worry for Gaiman which led to him deciding to be the showrunner for Good Omens himself. Gaiman discussed his experiences working on a TV series, as well as adapting his own material from 1990 into a more contemporary setting with Good Omens, during an interview with SyFy.

“When we wrote the book, it was 1989, the Berlin Wall would come down, and Glasnost was happening. The world was sort of in this place where the idea of Armageddon seemed a bit weird. And now, in this time of global idiocy, Armageddon wasn’t meant to be something that we are checking our watches to make sure it doesn’t happen before the show gets launched.”

Only this unlikely duo can stop doomsday. #GoodOmens arrives May 31 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/g5ytJnb8EK — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) March 6, 2019

Good Omens definitely looks like a completely off the wall comedy with many appearances by notable faces in even more outrageous roles. The chemistry between Sheen and Tennant is wonderful to watch.

Good Omens begins streaming on Amazon Prime on May 31.