Watch Juventus Vs. Udinese Calcio Serie A Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Ronaldo To Rest For Atlético Clash

Serie A runaway leaders Juventus are expected to take it easy in their Friday match against Udinese Calcio, ahead of a crucial UEFA Champions League decider.

Juventus holds a seemingly insurmountable 16-point lead atop the Serie A table, but Coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Thursday that he believes his team cannot claim to have wrapped up the scudetto until they hit the 90 point plateau, according to Calcio Mercato. That would mean another six wins, or perhaps five wins and three draws, in the remaining 12 games on the Italian league schedule. But Allegri will likely be holding something back when his team faces 15th-place Udinese Calcio on Friday nonetheless, in the match that will live stream from Turin.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Time at the 41,507-seat Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Friday, March 8.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:30 p.m GMT. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, or 11:30 a.m. PT.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to sit the match out, after failing to score in his last three league games, according to Calcio Mercato. The reason is that, even though Juventus seem to have the Seria A title all but sealed, the team acquired Ronaldo over the summer of 2018 primarily to get Juve to the European promised land.

Instead, Juventus stand on the precipice of elimination from the UEFA Champions League, as they take a 0-2 deficit into their second-leg match against Spanish club Atlético Madrid on Tuesday, and the team is “tense,” according to a report by Punch.

“We have to win to prepare for the match on Tuesday, regardless of the advantage that we have (in Serie A),” Allegri said on Thursday. “The Madrid match has left us with motivation that has helped us in these 15 days. We will be ready on Tuesday and we will have a great game.”

A fatigued Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to rest for the Udinese battle. Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images

