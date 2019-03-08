WWE News: Big Update On AJ Styles’ Status With The Company And Possible ‘WrestleMania 35’ Match

Will one of the longest reigning WWE Champions really leave next month?

With all of this talk about Dean Ambrose leaving and Jim Ross not renewing his contract with WWE, fans are wondering who else may depart the company. Lately, there have been plenty of rumors regarding AJ Styles, as it is common knowledge that his first-ever WWE contract expires shortly after WrestleMania 35 in April. Now, there is news on his status with the company and who he may face at the big event.

Three years ago, Styles debuted at the Royal Rumble and had a great first impression with the fans and superstars of WWE. Since that time, he has held the United States Championship and the WWE Title on multiple occasions, but right now, he’s in a bit of limbo.

As some superstars have been let go, and rumors swirl about others joining All Elite Wrestling, Styles has been included in all of that speculation. It does seem to be all for nothing, though, as Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., states he isn’t going anywhere.

With this report, Styles has still not signed a new contract with WWE, but he has reportedly told friends that he’s going to do it soon. The general expectation in the locker room is also that he’s going to stay.

Report: Any Talks Of AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar Or Randy Orton Leaving WWE To Join AEW Are "FAKE NEWS" As All Three SuperStars Are Set To Stay With WWE. All Have Upcoming Lucrative Contracts With Different Benefits That Are Tailored To Each Talent. pic.twitter.com/aVRW97NIK0 — SW (@SliceWrestling) February 11, 2019

Due to the creation of AEW, it has been reported that Styles would be able to have a lot of leverage in contract talks with WWE. They certainly don’t want him leaving the company, and if he would, they wouldn’t want him signing with All Elite even more.

While it’s possible that AEW could offer Styles competitive, or even more money than WWE, Vince McMahon and other executives don’t want him going anywhere. Ever since joining the promotion, AJ Styles has been featured almost entirely in the main event scene and will likely stay there through much of his career.

After losing the WWE Title to Daniel Bryan, Styles has kind of floated around without much of a direction on SmackDown Live. Lately, he has been involved in some altercations with a longtime veteran and that may be setting him up for his match at WrestleMania 35.

It needs to be Randy Orton. https://t.co/nSsyWSxoQx — WWE/Impact Fansite (@WWEImpactFBSite) March 7, 2019

According to Ringside News, the interaction between Styles and Orton on this past week’s SmackDown Live will not go unnoticed. Apparently, the early plans are to have these two superstars square off in a singles match on the big pay-per-view next month.

AJ Styles has been a huge force in WWE for a few years now and having a match against a longtime veteran such as Randy Orton would be huge. It’s made even bigger for both of them, as they can put on a true show for the fans at WrestleMania 35. As for Styles’ status after the big PPV, it’s fully expected that he will be signing a new contract with WWE before too long.