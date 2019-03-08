Jason Priestly Talks About How Luke Perry’s Death Has Affected Him

Priestly remembers Perry's caring nature and their nearly three decades of friendship.

Since Luke Perry’s death on March 4, plenty of his fans, friends, and co-stars have been busy sharing fond memories of the late actor. When Perry died, his popularity was rising again because of his role on the popular Archie comic television series adaptation, Riverdale. On March 6, the Riverdale credits honored Perry’s memory. The network that airs Riverdale, The CW, also stated that all upcoming episodes would be dedicated to Perry.

However, those connected to Perry’s current television series aren’t the only people he has worked with that have come out publicly to honor Perry. Back in 1990, Perry became famous for playing heartthrob Dylan McKay on the hugely popular show, Beverly Hills, 90210, until the series ended in 2000. Many of Perry’s former co-stars from Beverly Hills, 90210 have expressed their fondness for Perry and their sympathy for his family. One specific fellow cast member, Jason Priestly, had some fond things to say about Perry.

Priestly, 49, played Brandon Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210. Walsh was written to be a close friend of Dylan McKay, the character that Perry depicted on the series. Priestly took time out to honor Perry’s memory on Thursday by sharing a picture of the duo back in the 1990s, when they were co-stars on Beverly Hills, 90210.

“Luke was much more than just a friend to me… Luke was truly one of a kind… he adored his family, was passionate about his work, and loved his wide collection of friends… every life he touched, he made better… he was caring, gentle, charming, warm, funny, and smart… he loved to tell stories, and he loved to laugh… he was a true gentleman… and he will be missed by all of us who were blessed to know and love him… Rest In Peace my brother,” Priestly stated, according to Us Weekly.

Priestly also made a post on his Instagram to honor Perry’s memory. Priestly’s Instagram post showed a picture of Priestly and Perry in their Beverly Hills, 90210 days next to a recent photo of the two friends. Priestly commended his friend of 29 years’ caring nature, calling Perry special. Perry’s caring nature is one of the reasons Priestly feels his death is so hard to understand, according to Fox News.

Priestly wasn’t the only former Beverly Hills, 90210 cast member to honor Perry since his death. Ian Ziering was the first of Perry’s old co-stars to post a message on social media. Ziering’s Twitter post is poignant and caring, and Ziering makes it clear that Perry provided him with plenty of loving memories.

Perry’s old female co-stars, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, and Shannen Doherty, all released statements to People describing the pain they felt once they learned about Perry’s death. Perry’s old female cast members all described him fondly in their statements, remembering his caring nature and offering sympathy to his family.